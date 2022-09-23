KISKI TWP. – State Sen. Joe Pittman (R-Indiana) will host a town hall event for residents of the 41st Senatorial District on Tuesday, Sept. 27, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Kiskiminetas Township Fire Department in Apollo.
“To stay connected with the people of the 41st Senatorial District, I host town hall meetings to discuss the issues that are most important to our community,” said Pittman. “I encourage attendance and participation at this informal session and look forward to meeting everyone to receive input on local and state issues.”
Light refreshments will be served.
Those interested in attending should contact Pittman’s office at (724) 543-3026.