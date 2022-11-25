With rifle season opening today, Nov. 26, hunters who successfully harvest a buck are encouraged to submit a photo for publication in the Tri-County Weekend or Courier Express. Hunters should email photos to: outdoors@thecourierexpress.com. Please include name of hunter, hometown, number of points and general area of where the buck was taken. Good luck and safe hunting.
Send us your buck photos
Ben Destefan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News in your inbox
What's Trending
-
Clearfield County deeds Oct. 27-Nov. 2
-
DuBois Area High School Honors
-
Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1M sold in Clearfield County
-
Former caretaker from St. Marys accused of stealing client's money, identity
-
Pa. endangered species series: Kirtland's snake
-
Jefferson County deeds
-
DuBois Area School Board hires Shawn Ford as assistant superintendent
-
Ridgway man charged following undercover fentanyl bust
-
Jeff Tech is among four finalists in 'School of the Year' competition
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.