Hunters from the Tri-County Area who have success during the upcoming Pennsylvania deer seasons are encouraged to submit photos of their harvests to The Courier Express for publication. Photos should be submitted via email to: newsroom@thecourierexpress.com. Please include the hunter’s name, residence and county where the deer was taken.
Send us your deer photos
Ben Destefan
