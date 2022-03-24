With trout season upon us, readers are encouraged to submit fish photos for possible publication in the Tri-County Weekend. Please email photos to — outdoors@thecourierexpress.com — and include name and hometown of those in the photo. Today marks Pennsylvania’s mentored youth trout day from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. while next Saturday, April 2, is the statewide trout opener for all anglers.
Send us your fish photos
Ben Destefan
