PUNXSUTAWNEY — State Rep. Brian Smith will host a Senior Expo Friday, October 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Church of God in Punxsutawney.
The expo is co-sponsored by Punxsutawney Area Hospital, which will be providing blood pressure checks.
“My team and I are looking forward to bringing you this annual Senior Expo, offering a wealth of information for District 66 senior citizens, their families and caregivers,” Smith said.
This free Senior Expo promises something for everyone — health screenings, door prizes and light refreshments.
For more information, contact Smith’s Brookville district office at 814-849-8008.