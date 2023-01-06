Editor’s note: Readers are encouraged to submit interesting outdoor photos for possible publication on our weekly Outdoors page in the Tri-County Weekend. These are a few of our favorite reader submissions from throughout 2022. Readers can continue sending us photos of wildlife and their adventures. Photos –with name of photographer, brief description and general area where it was taken –can be emailed to: outdoors@thecourierexpress.com.
SHARING YOUR SHOTS OF THE YEAR
Ben Destefan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
News in your inbox
What's Trending
-
Man jailed following alleged NYE altercation at DuBois residence
-
Founder of Quarry Gymnastics in DuBois marks 40 years of shaping youth
-
Demolition begins to make way for new Treasure Lake Ski Lodge
-
Local business owner delivers holiday hams to area shelters, families
-
DuBois Mall to host fireworks display on New Year's Eve
-
St. Marys family welcomes first local baby of 2023
-
City of St. Marys building permits issued Nov. 14-Dec. 27, 2022
-
Polar Bear Plunge returns to Parker
-
Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes CRNP Erin Wood to its staff
-
NB men face charges for alleged sign painting incident in Porter Twp.
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.