Editor’s note: Readers are encouraged to submit interesting outdoor photos for possible publication on our weekly Outdoors page in the Tri-County Weekend. These are a few of our favorite reader submissions from throughout 2022. Readers can continue sending us photos of wildlife and their adventures. Photos –with name of photographer, brief description and general area where it was taken –can be emailed to: outdoors@thecourierexpress.com.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos