Sharon J. Thompson, 59, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.
Born February 3, 1962 in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Millard Lee Thompson Jr. and Shirley Jane Holben Thompson Bowser.
Sharon graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1980.
She worked for Clarion County Transportation for several years until she became disabled.
Sharon was a former member of the Strattanville United Methodist Church.
In her earlier years, she was a Rainbow Girl at the Masonic Lodge.
Sharon enjoyed reading books, putting puzzles together and playing any kind of games.
Survivors include her daughter, Miranda Jo Gulnac of Limestone; her son, Michael John Rawson of Clarion; three grandsons, Patrick, Jacob, and Samuel Gulnac, all of Limestone; two brothers, David Thompson of Brookville and Richard “Todd” Bowser and his wife, Theresa, of Allentown; a sister, Tammy Kemery and her husband, Ron, of Rimersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Melody Jane Rawson; her brother, Dennis Thompson; and her step-dad, Richard Eugene Bowser.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 in the funeral home, with the Rev. Harold O. Jacobson, pastor of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion, presiding.
Interment will follow in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.