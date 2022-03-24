CLARION – While there are many groups and agencies that deal with homelessness in major cities across the United States, there is one group dedicated to addressing the needs of homeless individuals in Clarion County.
Made up of a team of Human Services workers and community members, the Clarion Shelter Task Force strives to raise funds and awareness for individuals who are homeless or at risk for being homeless.
“We meet once a month at the Clarion County Housing Authority to talk about different funding sources, different agencies that have housing funding and provide updates,” Jennifer Krouse, shelter task force chairwoman and Clarion County Human Services program specialist, said of the Clarion Shelter Task Force. “It’s open to anybody.”
According to Krouse, one of the major tasks of the shelter task force, which operates under the umbrella of the Bridge Builders Community Foundation, is to raise money to help Clarion County clients with housing needs — ranging from emergency hotel stays and obtaining documents to apply for public housing to extermination and moving costs, and bus passes for those with no other transportation to work.
“There are so many other agencies that can help with rent and security deposits and stuff like that, so this money is specifically for things that kind of fall between the cracks,” she said, noting that all money raised stays in Clarion County to help those who are homeless or at risk.
And because much of the funding comes from fundraising and donations, the task force is once again sponsoring its annual soup luncheon.
The Spring Soup Sale will be held Friday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Clarion Main Street Senior Center.
As in the past, takeouts are available, and the cost is by donation. For more information, call Krouse at (814) 226-9280 ext. 1308.
“All proceeds go toward helping at risk people here in Clarion County,” Krouse said.
Krouse explained that at-risk individuals might be those who are housed currently but are facing something that is going to prohibit them from keeping their housing. One example might be a loss of employment because of a lack of transportation.
“Without employment, they’re not going to be able to have money to pay their rent, so we consider that at risk,” she said, noting that, while the person might be able to walk to work in the summer months, winter weather makes it less possible. “If it’s too cold to walk to work, we can provide bus passes.”
Krouse went on to say that, while there has been some reprieve in the needs of at-risk individuals because of government aid and moratoriums prohibiting landlords from evicting people during the COVID-19 pandemic, she expects an increase once the aid ends.
“I think it’s going to end up blowing up here because there’s been so much money available to help people, which is a good thing, but I think it’s going to end up being an issue even more so down the road,” she said.
While Clarion County doesn’t experience as much “street homelessness” as the larger cities, Krouse said the local area still sees a good amount of people who are doubled up with family or friends, or bouncing from place to place.
“There’s a lot of housing instability with people in general,” she said, pointing out that she’s seeing more and more individuals with mental health issues, making it harder for them to find housing and remain there. “We’ve been dealing with a lot of that lately, but everyone’s situation is different.”
When it comes to who is at risk, Krouse said there is not one specific face for homelessness.
“We’ve seen it kind of all over the board,” she said, noting that she has dealt with clients fresh out of high school all the way up to senior citizens, some with mental illness and some without. While a lot of individuals have a history with drug and alcohol abuse, she said that’s not always the case either. “It just depends on everybody’s individual situation.”
Krouse reported that her Human Services department fields an average of 30 calls per month, although not all of them are people she is able to assist.
“We can refer people,” she said, explaining that she and other county Human Service departments often work together to get clients the proper services they require. “There’s really no wrong way to get into the system as long as you give someone a call.”
She added that the easiest way for someone seeking help to get started is to call 2-1-1.
“It’s kind of like the 9-1-1 for Human Services,” Krouse said, explaining that the service is available as a 24/7 hotline, and offers texting and online chatting. She said after a few screening questions, callers will be directed to the appropriate department. “Everyone is different, so this tries to help get people to the department that’s most appropriate for the services that they need.”
Krouse urged anyone who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless to reach out for assistance.
“There is help out there,” she said, reiterating again that all situations are different and people should not feel bad about reaching out for help. “Just reach out and somebody will be able to get you connected to the agency that can best help.”