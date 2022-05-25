In the May 19 edition of The L-V, frequent contributor Fred Shick repeats his almost weekly claim about losing freedoms. Specifically, he writes that: “We are losing more freedoms every day. Freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom to worship, and the list goes on.”
Shick may not be aware, but his letter essentially disproves his claims about loss of freedoms. His speech (in written form suitable for printed publication seems to have been allowed), and the fact that his thoughts, such as they are, have been published week in, week out, for weeks, if not months and years suggests that Freedom of the Press is still in force in The L-V for one. I don’t know if anyone has blocked his freedom to worship, but I doubt it. Fred, please confirm that you have not be restrained from getting into the church, mosque or synagogue of your choice. Thanks.
Fred, I miss having you call me, and others like me, “Demon-crats.” I always got a chuckle from that. I’m sorry The L-V restricted the use of what some might consider derogatory names. Hopefully they will let you and others use terms that are not really harmful, in my opinion. I miss the ability to refer to you as “slick.”
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.