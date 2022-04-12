In a recent (March 31) edition of The L-V, there was a letter to the editor purported to be from frequent contributor Fred Shick. I’ve seen enough of Fred Shick’s letters to make me suspect that he has been hacked and some unknown miscreant submitted a letter attributed to Shick. Why am I suspicious? Well, for a starter, the letter does not use the term “Demon-crat,” not even once. I am not certain that Shick can write a letter without that term. Further, he refers to “Democrats” twice. Another term I don’t recall ever appearing in a Shick letter. No school yard name-calling? Surely this can’t be the real Fred Shick.
But, then the rest of the letter seems to be authentic — full of gibberish and unhinged claims. For example, he writes that “God created Heaven and Earth. Why do you suppose He put oil, gas, coal, etc. in the ground, fish, shrimp, lobster etc. in the rivers and lakes and put animals on the earth? They were put here for the people to heat and cool their homes, for people to use gas and oil for cars and trucks that are used to make a living and for personal use, use the animals for food, etc.”
Shick continues, “And He made Earth to be used to let people be free, follow Christianity, and to live life as we desire — not to be ruled by socialist Democrats.” So, this looks like the real Shick — gibberish at its best. If Shick’s God made all of the above, why not Democrats as well? Also, if we have Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Buddists and others, I’m pretty sure they could have been made by Shick’s God that also made Christians, as Shick seems to imply that his God made everything under the sun — and the sun, as well.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.
[EDITOR’S NOTE: To preserve some level of civility, The Leader-Vindicator instituted a policy change a few weeks ago with regard to letters to the editor. While letter writers are still free to offer criticisms of public officials, political parties, etc., we will no longer permit direct name-calling. Thus, words and phrases such as “Demon-crats” or “Greedy Old Propagandists” will be omitted or changed, along with any other unproductive and uncivil name-calling. Civil discourse, however, will continue to be encouraged and published on these pages.]