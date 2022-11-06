NEW BETHLEHEM – A unique piece of U.S. military history — one that witnessed the origins of the U.S. Air Force 75 years ago — made its way back to New Bethlehem recently, after a long legacy that connected two local men and their families with one of the U.S. military’s most storied, and controversial, generals.
But for all its connections to World War II and victory in the Pacific Theater, the Cold War, Vietnam, the foundations of the Strategic Air Command, and a general whose brash style was the basis for not one, but two, characters in the classic film “Dr. Strangelove,” this piece of history spent more time tucked away in a drawer with other heirlooms.
“This is General LeMay’s actual flag,” Eileen Reid said recently on a trip to New Bethlehem, as she and others retold the long story of the red one-star brigadier general flag that eventual Four Star General Curtis LeMay would receive back in 1943.
Reid’s husband, New Bethlehem native Ted Reid, passed away at the age of 77 in August 2021, at his home in Georgia, after a long and distinguished military career.
“I had forgotten all about it,” Eileen Reid said of the flag, which had been in her husband’s possession for decades. “When I was moving, I found it again.”
So, how did a flag that belonged to a Four Star General and one of the key players in Air Force history come to take up residence in a chest of drawers belonging to a former New Bethlehem man and his family?
The story actually starts with another New Bethlehem family, whose son, Donald S. Williams Sr., served in the U.S. Army Air Corps — the predecessor to the current U.S. Air Force — back before World War II.
Origins Retold
Born in Limestone in 1904, Williams and his family moved into in their family home in New Bethlehem near St. Charles Catholic Church. He enlisted in the Army’s field artillery in Ft. Eustice, Fla., in 1924.
At this point, the Air Corps was a part of the U.S. Army, well before the U.S. Air Force officially branched off onto its own in 1947.
While in his early days of service, Williams met his future wife, Viola. They married and moved to Alabama in the early 1930s, where he was made the rank of first sergeant at Maxwell Field.
Williams and his family eventually moved to Hawaii, where he was stationed from 1936 to 1943.
“They were there at the bombing of Pearl Harbor,” Williams’ daughter-in-law, Judy Williams of New Bethlehem, said recently in explaining the history of LeMay’s flag.
In fact, Judy’s husband, the late Don Williams Jr., was born in Hawaii, and was three-years-old at the time of the infamous bombing.
The family survived, despite the bullet holes later found in their car, and their need to move to safety in the mountains.
“Supposedly, grandpa went out with a handgun and was shooting at them [Japanese airplanes],” granddaughter Jody Gruver said of Dec. 7, 1941.
With the United States now involved in the world-wide war, Williams’ family returned to the mainland, while Donald Williams Sr. went off to war, serving in several campaigns, including the Pacific, Central Burma, India-Burma, China, the Air Offense Campaign and the Eastern Mandates Campaign.
Williams continued to move up the ranks, and witnessed the atomic bomb test in 1946 at the Cross Roads in the Pacific.
Following the war, Williams returned statewide and was stationed in Texas under the command of General Curtis LeMay at Carswell Air Force Base.
The story passed down through the families is that the two men and others were involved in a card game, with Col. Williams coming out around $500 on top of his general.
Also at this time around 1946, Williams was contemplating leaving the military — something that LeMay didn’t want to see happen.
“General LeMay wanted him to stay in the military,” Eileen Reid said, pointing to a letter passed down with the flag. The letter notes that, “The General promised Col. Williams he’d give him a ‘star’ if he would stay in the service.”
The red, one-star flag was then presented to Williams. They noted that the flag is red, and not blue, because it denotes that it was bestowed upon LeMay via the Army Air Corps.
Williams stayed with the fledgling Air Force, eventually returning back to New Bethlehem in 1954 following 34 years of service.
Meanwhile, LeMay served as commander of the Strategic Air Command from 1948 to 1957, shaping the transition of the new Air Force to an all-jet aircraft force. He also served as Chief of Staff of the Air Force from 1961 to 1965, during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War.
According to Warren Kozak’s biography, “Curtis LeMay: Strategist and Tactician,” LeMay was the “father of the modern Strategic Air Command — who turned it into an effective instrument of nuclear war.” The general became one to symbolize the Cold War era of nuclear paranoia, with the writer noting that: “In Stanley Kubrick’s brilliant and frightening 1964 film, ‘Dr. Strangelove,’ LeMay is seen in two characters: first the cigar-smoking General Jack D. Ripper, who sends his wing of nuclear armed B-52s against the Soviet Union all on his own because he has become completely paranoid; and then as the George C. Scott character, General Buck Turgidson, the head of the Air Force in the Pentagon who, instead of seeing Ripper’s act as a disaster, sees it as an opportunity.”
Back To
New Bethlehem
Returning home following his retirement from military service, Donald Williams Sr. served as advertising manager of The Leader-Vindicator from 1957 to 1959, secretary of the New Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce and president of New Bethlehem Borough Council. He died at age 56 on April 10, 1960.
At that point, the LeMay flag remained in the Williams home along Washington Street. Those retelling the story said that Viola Williams was friends with her neighbor across the street, Geraldine Reid Sayers, through the years.
Geraldine’s son, Ted, graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1961, and went on to Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he was a distinguished military graduate in 1965 and directly commissioned into the U.S. Army Infantry at Ft. Benning, Ga.
Reid’s 28-year career in the Army took he and his family around the country and globe. He served in Vietnam and Desert Storm, advancing through the ranks quickly over the years.
That upward move through the ranks didn’t go unnoticed back in New Bethlehem, where those on the home front felt Reid would eventually reach the rank of general.
That’s when Viola Williams passed the red one-star flag on to her friend and neighbor, Geraldine Reid, to give to her son in hopes that he would become a brigadier general.
According to Ted Reid’s obituary: “In 1966, he completed a tour in Vietnam as a captain; became a company commander in both Korea and Fort Bragg (North Carolina); a battalion commander in both Fort Polk (Louisiana) and in the Republic of Korea; and a brigade commander of the 197th Infantry Brigade (Mechanized) at Fort Benning (Georgia), which became the 3rd Brigade of the 24th Infantry Division when deployed for Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.”
Reid eventually reached the rank of colonel, retiring in 1993, at which time he and his family settled near Atlanta.
Over the years, Eileen Reid and daughter, Amanda McMurray, said they moved around frequently as Ted’s career progressed.
There were stints in Louisiana, North Carolina, Georgia, Hawaii, Europe, Africa, Korea and even about two years living in Tehran, Iran. All that moving actually brought their family closer together; something that not all military families experience.
“Either the family breaks down or they pull together and are stronger than before,” McMurray said.
Although he traversed the globe, Reid never lost his love for his hometown of New Bethlehem, Eileen said, noting that the family spent so much time in the Redbank Valley area over the years, they considered it one of their many homes.
Following Reid’s passing last year, Eileen said she came across the flag tucked away with a number of other heirloom linens.
“I felt it was time to give it back to the Williams family,” she said.
During a recent visit with her daughter, Reid presented the flag to Judy Williams and her daughters, Jody Gruver and Susan Rupert.
For the time being, it will be on display at the Redbank Valley History Center in the landmark clock tower building in New Bethlehem. It can be viewed during a Veterans Day-related display from noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13.
“It really is historically significant,” Eileen Reid said, pointing to its connections to General LeMay, someone so instrumental in how the Air Force evolved. “I’m pleased to have it in New Bethlehem where it belongs.”