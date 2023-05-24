Shirley A. Reitz, 87, of Shippenville, died Sunday morning, May 21, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.
Born January 5, 1936 in Chickasaw, she was the daughter of the late Donald F. and Violet Fay (Darr) Hawk.
She married Robert E. Reitz on June 2, 1956. He preceded her in death on July 15, 2001.
Survivors include three children, Randy Reitz and his wife, Cheryl, of Oak Ridge, Archie Reitz and his wife, Barbie, of Rimersburg and Bonnie Rupp and her husband, Wayne, of New Bethlehem; 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Betty Oss of Distant and Doris Kammerdiener of Kittanning.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Jean Rankin; a son, Robert E. Reitz Jr.; and two brothers, Eugene Hawk and Roland Hawk.
At Shirley’s request, there will be no services.
Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
