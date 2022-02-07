Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother entered into God’s Kingdom on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
Shirley Ann Connor Braughler was born to Emma Cecelia Songer and Henry (Harry) Connor of Crates on January 8, 1933.
She married her soulmate, James Franklin Braughler, on June 30, 1956. They were devoted partners for the next 65 years.
Mrs. Braughler was dedicated to her family, the church and her hometown of New Bethlehem.
She served on the election board for many years, enjoyed the Redbank Valley Historical Society, was a proud member of the Clarion County DAR and the local Red Hat Society.
Those who knew Shirley will remember her gentle kindness, sincere empathy and active listening.
She was happiest with the family together for dinner, whether that be over a campfire, on a cruise or in her kitchen.
Survivors include her loving husband, Jim; three children, Greg, Michelle and Kristen; seven grandchildren, Caitlin, James, Ryan, Jarret, Kyle, Connor and Aidan.
Shirley joyfully welcomed two new great-grandchildren, Reagan and Cameron, within the past six months.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m.
The family requests that everyone wear a mask while at St. Charles.
Luncheon will follow in the parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem or the Redbank Valley Historical Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.