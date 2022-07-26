Shirley Ann Sayers, 87, of Olean Trail in Summerville, went to her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Born February 17, 1935 in Summerville, she was the daughter of the late John and Mildred (Schreckengost) Hamler.
She married Russell Orr Sayers on July 28, 1956 at the Leasure Run Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on November 3, 2011.
Shirley was a homemaker.
She attended the Leasure Run Church in New Bethlehem and later attended the Oakland Church of God in Distant with her family.
She enjoyed hosting Labor Day picnics for family and friends, going out to eat, and spending time with her grandchildren, watching them play baseball, softball and basketball.
Shirley helped raise her granddaughters, Kristen and Katie, after their mother passed away.
Survivors include two sons, Russell “John” (Barbara Emhoff) Sayers of New Bethlehem and Rodney Alan (Heidi Delo) Sayers of Hawthorn; six grandchildren, Jesse and Karen (Shick) Sayers of New Bethlehem, Desirae Sayers of Emlenton, Kristen Sayers Radaker (Mark) of Clarion, Katie Sayers of Brookville, Kendra Smith Goheen (Tyler) of New Bethlehem and Kyler Smith of Pittsburgh; nine great-grandchildren, Olivia Radaker, Payton Radaker, Tanner Radaker and Raylee Radaker, Evan Sayers and Matthew Sayers, Hadley Goheen, Sophia Moore and Grayson Smith; a nephew, Robert Guthrie of Summerville; and a niece, Barbara Ann Miller of Nevada.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Carol Slagle Sayers; a sister, Lois Hamler Guthrie and her husband, Norman Guthrie.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Interment will take place in the Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.