Shirley J. McLean, 70, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022 at Clarion Hospital.
Born August 11, 1952 in Karns City, she was the daughter of Pearl (Crawford) Spiker.
Shirley worked at the Goodwill store in New Bethlehem.
Survivors include her companion, Donald Bowles of New Bethlehem; three children, John McLean and his wife, April, of South Carolina, Leeann Livingston and her husband, Wayne, of Fairmount City and Amy Whitmire and her companion, Ron Wensel, of Strattanville; nine grandchildren; and four sisters, Patricia of Vermont, Grace of Karns City, Deb of Freeport and Ruth Ann of Petrolia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Viola Bowser; a brother, Clayton Spiker; and two grandchildren, Ian Whitmire and Alivia Livingston.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
The funeral service will follow the time of visitation at 8 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. John Phillips officiating.
Interment will be in the New Bethlehem Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.come.