Shirley June (Nogroski) Milliren, 89, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Reynoldsville, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 while at her home.
Born June 9, 1932 in Reynoldsville, she was the daughter of the late William and Aldine (Gunns) Nogroski.
She graduated from Reynoldsville High School as valedictorian of the Class of 1950.
Shirley married John “Jack” “Moe” Milliren on June 8, 1963, at the First Baptist Church in Reynoldsville. He preceded her in passing on September 24, 2021.
Mrs. Milliren worked in the offices of the Cameron Manufacturing plant in Reynoldsville until its closing.
She was a past member of the Red Hat Society and Civic Club, both of New Bethlehem.
Shirley was social person who enjoyed traveling, as well as bingo and slots, especially when she was younger. As she grew older, she developed a fondness for activities like completing word puzzles and playing Sudoku.
She shared an enjoyment for sports with Jack, especially baseball. They even held lifetime Pittsburgh Pirates season passes until last year.
Throughout her life, Shirley was a hardworking mother and wife who had endless love for her family. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Lisa (Don) Matson of Brockway.
In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in passing by her sister, E. Jean Williams, and her brother, William Nogroski.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Snyder–D’Argy Funeral Home in Reynoldsville.
A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing, beginning at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Township, Jefferson County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Oakland Church of God, P.O. Box 40, Distant, PA 16223; St. Charles Parish, 201 Washington St., New Bethlehem, PA 16242; or to the First United Methodist Church, 234 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
