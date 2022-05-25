Shirley Kathyrn Cole of Jefferson Manor in Brookville, formerly of Distant, went to be with the Lord on May 23, 2022. She was 90 years old.
Born October 27, 1931 in East Brady, she was the daughter of the late Burton R. and Dorothy Clark Fox.
She married Earl O. Cole of New Bethlehem on May 31, 1997. He passed away on July 11, 2002. She was previously married to Meade R. Kifer of Clarion, who passed away on July 24, 1996. She was also married to and divorced from Gordon C. Mellish of Brady’s Bend.
Shirley was a devoted daughter, loving mother, avid gardener and loved her Lord. She enjoyed singing in the church and reminiscing about growing up in the small town of Rimersburg, where her family drew drinking water from their well, ate homegrown and canned food and went to church on Sundays. She loved seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters, Pamela Weissman (Arthur) of Baltimore, Md., Cynthia Stough (Robin) of Wadsworth, Ohio; a son, Paul Mellish of Biloxi, Miss.; nine grandchildren, Alexander Weissman, Danielle Weissman, Kianna Weissman, Lydia Jones (David), Christopher Stough (Cathleen), Chanel Mellish, Ashley Jones, Justin Mellish and Jason Mellish; nine great-grandchildren; her brother, Jack Fox (Pearl) of Towanda; and a sister, Beverly Bross (Robert) of Summerfield, Fla.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by an infant son; her sister, Lavina Lerch of Chicora; her brothers, Burton Fox Jr. of Rimersburg, Jim Fox of Youngstown, Ohio, Bob Fox of Rimersburg and Sheldon Fox of Rimersburg.
There will be no visitation hours per family request.
Arrangements are at the direction of Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.
Memorial donations may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America.
