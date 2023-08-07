Shirley Mae Powell, 89, of Punxsutawney, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Mulberry Square.
She was born on February 8, 1934 in Clarion, the daughter of the late Mason and Jenny (Shick) Schrecengost.
On July 5, 1952, she married Clarence Wayne Powell, who preceded her in death on March 5, 2006.
Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was proud of the fact of raising three sons.
She was a member of the Timblin United Methodist Church and attended the First United Methodist Church in Punxsutawney.
Her hobbies included quilting, sewing, gardening and cooking.
Shirley is survived by her two sons, Randy Powell and his wife, Mindy, of Punxsutawney, and Michael Powell of Punxsutawney; two grandchildren, Shealynn O’Harah and her husband, Andrew, and Alexandra Powell; two great-grandchildren, Jaxson O’Harah and Rayne Powell; and a brother, William Schrecengost and his wife, Gloria, of Mantua, Ohio.
In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by a son, Richard Powell; two brothers, Robert and Jack Schrecengost; and two sisters, Carol “Toot” Ruth and Joanne Wolfe.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the Shumaker Funeral Home Inc. A funeral service will follow immediately at 6 p.m.
Burial will be in Zion Cemetery.
Online tributes can be made at www.shumakerfh.com.