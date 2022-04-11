Shirley Marie Minich, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in La Quinta, Calif.
Born September 24, 1935 in Redbank Township, she was the daughter of Wilmer Miller and Beulah Bish Miller.
She attended Summerville High School. It was while riding on the school bus there she met her future husband, the late Harold Minich. She was wearing a beautiful blue velvet coat with rhinestone buttons, a gift from her father, that first caught Harold's eye.
They had a marriage that would celebrate 70 years of love and devotion.
Shirley was a dedicated mother and homemaker. Her family was her first love. She soon would acquire grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which filled her heart with much pride.
She also loved her home, especially the kitchen, and she never disappointed to stir up the best foods and baked goods. Her deviled eggs and pies were a special treat for a social gathering.
She enjoyed being outdoors taking long walks with Harold. She had a passion for watching the birds, especially the robins as they made their return migration after the winter cold. Soon it would bring spring and Easter, her favorite time of year.
Shirley and Harold moved to California six years ago to be closer to their daughter Debra Sayers and family.
Shirley's radiant, beautiful smile will long be remembered by those who met and loved her.
Survivors include her daughter, Debra Sayers; grandchildren, Keli Marie Lester and Benjamin Sayers; great-grandchildren, Brendan and Jillian Lester; nieces, Susie Whitesell, Wanda Barlett, Cindy Neeley, Laura Gallo and Christine Hartooni; nephews, Wenton Miller, Steven Kemp and Daniel Miller; close cousins, Jenny Shoemaker and Mary Jane Hillard.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents, Wilmer and Beulah; her siblings, Maxine Kemp, Wayne Miller, Joyce Sherman, Dennis Miller and Sheila Troup.
A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.