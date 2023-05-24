Shirley R. Kerr, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Monday afternoon, May 23, 2023, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Born January 3, 1931 in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Frank C. and Naomi V. (Ferguson) McGregor.
She married O. Glenn Kerr on March 15, 1951. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2000.
Shirley was a homemaker and a retail clerk for G.C. Murphy Co. for 32 years.
She attended the First Church of God in New Bethlehem, belonged to the Women of the Church of God Missionary Society and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Shirley enjoyed reading, camping, sewing, cooking and her family.
She was a super-devoted wife, mother, friend and caregiver to elderly family members.
Shirley was a steadfast servant of Christ and a devout Christian.
She also dearly loved her Labrador Retriever, Kallie Marie.
Survivors include two children, S. Glenn Kerr and Susan L. Kerr, both of New Bethlehem; a granddaughter, Cynthia A. (Lapinsky) Henderson and her husband, Richard Henderson Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Steele W. Henderson, Levi R. Henderson and Asa R. Henderson; and a brother, Robert C. McGregor of Clarion.
In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by a brother, Cecil H. McGregor; and her Lab “Grand Doggie” Kallie Maria Kerr.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. John Phillips and the Rev. Randy Hopper co-officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Redbank Valley Free Public Library or A.S.P.C.A.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.