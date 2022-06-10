Shirley W. Grinder, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday morning, June 9, 2022, following a period of declining health.
Born at home on January 2, 1930 in Porter Township, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Percy E. Wells and Helen Newhouse Wells.
She was a graduate of Porter Township High School.
Following graduation, Shirley went to work at Brookville Glove Factory to save money to attend business school.
After graduating from the New Kensington Business School, she worked as a secretary at the peanut butter factory, H.B. DeViney Company in New Bethlehem and then retired at age 70 as the office manager of the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority (RMVA).
She married John P. Grinder on August 31, 1950. He preceded her in death on January 30, 2010.
Mrs. Grinder attended the Zion Baptist Church in Reidsburg. She volunteered and helped with fundraising along with other ladies from the church.
Shirley was an expert seamstress, an extraordinary pie and sweets baker and an enthusiastic flower gardener, as well as the “Jell-O Salad Queen.”
She was affectionately known by her family as “The Crazy Cat Lady.”
Survivors include two children, Janet E. Grinder and Robert J. Grinder and his wife, Wanda, all of New Bethlehem; a brother, Dwight E. Wells of Troy, Ohio; three step-grandchildren, Bryn Newquist, Fuzzy Newquist and wife, Jessie; and step-great-grandchildren, Caelyn, Erik and Brady, all of Texas, Adam Newquist and wife, Lindsay, and step-great-granddaughters, Everly and Livia of North Carolina.
In addition to her parents and husband, She was preceded in death by her siblings, Donald R. Wells, Paul Wells and Caroll Reitz.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
A memorial service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Bob Ryver officiating.
Interment will take place in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery in Porter Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in the name of Shirley W. Grinder to the American Cancer Society, 993 Beaver Drive, DuBois, PA 15801 (donate3cancer.org) or Orphans of the Storm, 11878 PA-85, Kittanning, PA 16201 (orphansofthestorm-pa.org).
