BROOKVILLE — Hampered with foul trouble for most of the game, the Brookville Raiders dug deep and played some defense.
And boy did they ever in a key 34-16 District 9 League win over Elk County Catholic on their home court Tuesday night.
The Raiders limited the Crusaders to 9.8 percent shooting.
Yes, that’s right. The Crusaders were 4-for-41 from the field.
And the Raiders were out-rebounded, 26-23, giving up 16 offensive rebounds. It was just a bizarre night of poor shooting that likely the Crusaders have never experienced.
It’s definitely the lowest scoring game in the program’s history, three less points that the Crusaders scored in a 41-19 PIAA playoff loss to Sewickley Academy in 2010.
“To me that makes that 16 even bigger because of ECC’s hard work on the boards, because they got opportunities and our defense still put a hand up in their face and pushed them out and made them reset,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park. “So that’s what I’m really pleased about.”
The Crusaders were 2-for-18 in the first half, missing their first 15 shots from the floor in to start the game, then missed their first 10 shots of the third quarter and wound up going 2-for-23 in the second half.
“Brookville certainly had a lot to do with what we shot and it wasn’t very good,” Crusaders head coach Aaron Straub said. “There’s always a reason the ball doesn’t go into the hole. It’s not karma, it’s not misfortune, it’s just that they played good defense and maybe we rushed it a little bit and maybe we didn’t do a good job focusing on what we needed to be focused on tonight.
“The kids played hard. Brookville played hard and it was much more than just shooting the ball. We were not very good at executing any number of offensive things that we tried to do … and it’s attributed to Brookville. They have a great team … they guard the ball as well as anyone we’ve seen in a couple years and if you can guard the ball, you are going to be successful and they certainly guarded the ball.”
The night was dimmed even more for the Crusaders when they lost their leading scorer Jordan Wasko to what appeared to be a series lower leg injury when he slipped catching the ball with 2:15 left in the game and the Raiders leading 30-16.
The Raiders clinched at least a share of the D9 League title, improving to 8-1 in the league. They can clinch their second league title in a row outright with a win at Bradford Friday. The Raiders won their 14th straight game, improving to 17-2, avenging a 50-47 loss to the Crusaders in St. Marys back on Dec. 16.
“These guys have worked hard and Elk County has worked hard and I don’t want to take anything from them,” Park said. “But I’m with my guys and know what the put into this and their expectations and I know what expectations I put on them and make them believe that they can do things. … It meant a lot to us to come in tonight and get this win so we can show ourselves that hard work pays and we can show the younger kids that hard work pays and it just helps the whole program.”
The Raiders led from start to finish, 6-0 to start the game, 10-2 by the end of the first quarter and 15-8 by halftime. It’s the closest the Crusaders got the rest of the game, 17-10 in the third quarter being the only other time.
But the Raiders had their top two scorers and rebounders in foul trouble as Clayton Cook and Jack Pete battled problems all night. Both combined to pick up three personals within a 19-second span early in the second quarter with Cook getting called for two of them and going to the bench for the rest of the first half at the 6:41 mark.
Cook’s fourth personal came at the 1:35 mark of the third and he went to the bench until the start of the fourth. He finished the game without fouling out. Pete picked up his fourth at the 6:34 mark of the fourth, then fouled out with 2:21 remaining and the Raiders leading by 14 points.
All of it was more than offset by defense and ball control as the Raiders kept the Crusaders off the scoreboard and committed just 10 turnovers. They outscored the Crusaders 14-3 in the fourth quarter, securing their eighth win when they limited teams to less than 30 points.
The foul trouble changed the pace of the Raiders’ game-planning, the defensive plan never did.
“I wasn’t worried about (the slow pace) if it wasn’t exciting for the fans or anyone else, it was for us and I was looking to extend the game and get time off the clock to get those guys where I could get them back into the game and play them,” Park said.
Senior point guard Connor Marshall, under plenty of defensive pressure, wound up as the lone double-figure scorer in the game with 11 points, sinking 9 of 12 free throws as the Raiders went 15-for-22 overall. Cook managed to finish with nine points, going 5-for-6 from the line in the fourth. Pete scored three points, but still collected 11 rebounds.
Michael Jacobs scored six points while Colby Nussbaum added five points.
The Crusaders host St. Marys Friday.
BROOKVILLE 34, ELK CO. CATHOLIC 16
Score By Quarters
ECC 2 6 5 3 — 16
Brookville 10 5 5 14 — 34
ECC –16
Jordan Wasko 0 0-0 0, Lance O’Neill 0 2-2 2, Michael Jacobs 1 4-4 6, Colby Nussbaum 2 1-2 5, Adam Straub 0 0-0 0, Wil Wortman 1 0-0 3, David Anderson 0 0-0 0, Timmy Brannock 0 0-0 0, Noah Cherry 0 0-0 0, Bobby Urmann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 7-8 16.
Brookville –34
Kellan Haines 1 0-0 3, Noah Peterson 2 0-2 4, Jack Pete 1 1-2 3, Clayton Cook 2 5-6 9, Connor Marshall 1 9-12 11, Isaac Hetrick 2 0-0 4, Caleb Kornbau 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 15-22 34.
3-pointers: Brookville 1 (Haines), ECC 1 (Wortman).