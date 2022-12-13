Remember a few weeks ago when some folks around here argued the Penguins were too slow, too stale and too stubborn to compete for the Stanley Cup?
The NHL’s oldest team has quieted that chatter for now by reeling off win after win after win. Monday’s 2-1 victory against Dallas made it a season-high sixth in a row for Mike Sullivan’s squad. The Penguins are 13-2-2 in their last 17 games.
Now, the critiques made when they sleepwalked to seven straight losses could ring loud and clear when the NHL playoffs begin in April. But this torrid stretch has the Penguins again positioned among the NHL’s top regular season teams. They have surged from seventh in the Metropolitan division up to second place.
So how the heck did the Penguins go from being the league’s coldest team to the hottest? Here are six statistics that help tell the story of this sudden surge.
1. Cutting down on quality chances
A few weeks ago, when the Penguins had difficulty gaining traction, Sullivan said the key to the consistent results would be commitment to goal prevention.
The Penguins after their Nov. 5 loss to the Seattle Kraken were 4-6-2 and ranked 26th out of 32 teams in goals against. Their goaltending was poor, something we will discuss shortly. But brutal giveaways led to a bunch of odd-man rushes, plus the Penguins struggled defending their net front inside the zone.
Gradually, the Penguins tightened up their team game, allowing them to eke out low-event wins against tough teams such as Dallas, Calgary and Winnipeg. This shows up in the quality chances against stat from the folks at Sportlogiq.
In their first dozen games, the Penguins bled 16.8 quality chances against per game. The last 17, they averaged just 10.1, one of the league’s lowest rates. They are giving up just 2.35 goals per game since Nov. 6, fourth in the NHL.
2. Tristan Jarry got his groove back
By both traditional goaltending numbers and advanced statistics, Jarry was one of the NHL’s worst goalies in the season’s first month. His backup, Casey DeSmith, didn’t fare much better. Both guys have gotten their games in order.
Let’s drill down on Jarry, the No. 1 netminder. After stopping 26 of 27 shots against the Stars on Monday, he is 9-0-1 in his last 10 starts with a .941 save percentage. This stretch has allowed him to steadily climb the league leaderboards.
Obviously, the play of Jarry’s teammates has had a lot to do with that. But he has been bailing the Penguins out more frequently when they do break down.
Jarry’s .855 save percentage on high-danger scoring chances since Nov. 17 ranks 22nd out of 44 goalies who have played at least 180 minutes over that span, per Natural Stat Trick. Clearly, there is still room for improvement. But it is much better than the .761 high-danger save percentage he posted prior to that.
3. Spectacular play on special teams
The Penguins have the NHL’s top penalty kill since Teddy Blueger returned from injury on Nov. 15 — and it isn’t really close. They have killed 92.1% of their penalties over that stretch. The Toronto Maple Leafs are a distant second at 84.6.
Getting Blueger back was a big deal, no doubt. But there have been several other factors in the PK’s turnaround.
And don’t look now, but their power play is clicking at 20.4% on the season.
That unit was a major problem for much of the season, with the Penguins too often giving up more quality short-handed chances than what they generated. But their stars are starting to find a rhythm, with a power play goal in six straight.
4. Dominant play from their top six
Given their roster construction, with 44.2% of their salary cap space spent on their top six forwards and not a whole lot left to build out their bottom six, the Penguins absolutely need strong play and production from their two scoring lines.
So far, so good, even with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin both over 35.
Entering Tuesday, Crosby led the NHL in even-strength scoring and was on pace for one of the greatest seasons ever by a player in the back half of his 30s.
Malkin, meanwhile, is averaging a point per game after he buried the winning goal with 35 seconds left in Monday’s win over the Stars at PPG Paints Arena.
Now take a look at their advanced stats for more evidence of their dominant play to date. Per MoneyPuck, there were 60 forward trios who played more than 120 minutes at 5-on-5 entering Tuesday. The Penguins had two of the top 21.
It might surprise you that the line of Jason Zucker, Malkin and Bryan Rust ranked second in the NHL in expected goals percentage at 67.7. But Sullivan raved about their two-way play Monday night. The current Crosby line sits at 57.3%.
5. Knock on wood as you read this
Even with a bunch of 30-somethings on the NHL’s oldest roster, the Penguins have been one of the league’s healthiest teams so far. Luck is likely a factor, but stick taps are deserved for Teena Murray, whom Pittsburgh lured away from the NBA this summer to be its senior vice president of integrated performance.
The Penguins have the fourth-lowest number of man games lost to injury or other health issues this season, per Man-Games Lost, with a total of just 35. Kris Letang accounted for five of them before returning from his stroke last weekend. Jeff Petry was the only injured player sitting out Monday’s win against the Stars.
We’ll see how they hold up over the long season, but health has been huge.
6. Don’t forget to end on a high note
There were many flummoxing developments during the seven-game losing streak that ended Nov. 9, but the most inexplicable one was how badly the Penguins were outplayed in the third period of those games as they got outscored 14-2.
Offensively, they squeezed their sticks during crunch time. Some of their smartest players made glaring miscues. Jarry couldn’t give them the timely save.
They have turned this trend around during their 13-2-2 run, outscoring opponents by a 23-13 margin in the third. In three of their games during their current six-game winning streak, they trailed or were tied up heading into the final frame.
That’s one period where the Penguins aren’t looking slow, stale or stubborn.