ST. LOUIS — It was only three games, but it felt like so much more.
The Pirates signed Ke’Bryan Hayes to a long-term extension, the largest contract in franchise history at eight years, $70 million. They took it on the chin twice against a Cardinals team that might win the NL Central, while a few guys gave manager Derek Shelton and Pirates fans plenty consider.
With Monday’s game postponed because of rain (and rescheduled for a day-night doubleheader on June 14), let’s rewind and take stock of what we’ve learned over the past handful of days in St. Louis.
1. The structure of Hayes’ contract is smart.
In terms broken by the Post-Gazette on Saturday morning, Hayes will make $10 million in 2022 and 2023, $7 million from 2024-27, $8 million in 2028-29, and there’s a $12 million club option (and $6 million buyout) for 2030.
Front-loading the deal works for both sides. It obviously gives Hayes more money now. It also increases the Pirates’ 2022 payroll and lightens the load for the later years of the contract, when the club expects to be more competitive.
Paying Hayes more now should theoretically free up money to sign other talented young players and ensure he’s not the only bigger contract on the payroll.
2. Baseball-wise, it’s fair to say the Pirates probably won’t have a traditional leadoff hitter in 2022. After watching two games of it, it’s also time for the Daniel Vogelbach leadoff experience to end.
Yes, it’s about getting on base, and Vogelbach does that. It’s also about creating runs and keeping things moving on the bases, and those really aren’t Vogelbach’s strengths. He also doesn’t seem comfortable there.
Next, power and RBI-capability. Why have your only 30-homer guy hitting behind the bottom of the order? And if you reconfigure your lineup to move Nos. 8-9 up ... what are we doing here? Just have the 250-pound guy with power hit in the middle of the order.
3. Yoshi Tsutsugo should play as much as he’s able, so long as he’s producing the way he did last year (.883 OPS in 43 games with Pittsburgh). But there’s nothing that says he has to play the field every day. In fact, after what we saw on Sunday, Michael Chavis might be their best defensive first baseman.
He’s not tall; Chavis is only listed at 5-foot-10. But he moves well, has terrific hands from his time at second and third, and he also — again, as we found out Sunday — can do some serious splits.
“I went for a stretch one day [with the Red Sox], and I was like, ‘Wow, I’m really down there.’ “ Chavis recalled Sunday. “I looked down, and I was like, ‘I can’t believe I did this. I don’t know how to get back up.’ “
It’s easy to forget that Chavis hit 18 homers during his debut season with Boston in 2019. If he can recreate that level of production, it would force Shelton into some tough decisions on playing time between Vogelbach, Tsutsugo and Chavis.
4. Second base could be a revolving door.
Many Pirates fans were probably thrilled that Monday’s game was postponed after it was learned that Josh VanMeter would be starting at second base. VanMeter is 0 for 9 with six strikeouts in his Pirates career (including spring training) and is just 2 for 23 (.087) since March with 11 strikeouts.
VanMeter was playing over Diego Castillo, who led the Pirates in home runs (6), RBIs (12) and batting (.371) during spring training and collected three hits Sunday during a 9-4 victory over the Cardinals.
Why Castillo didn’t get a shot to repeat that performance was surprising, but Shelton’s lineup management has pretty much told us that only a few spots are safe. And at nowhere will the rotation be more pronounced than second base.
“We’re gonna have a ton of places that are fluid,” Shelton said. “Second base will probably be the most fluid because we have multiple options to play there.”
5. Marisnick looks like a keeper.
Another spot that’s not safe is right field ... and it had the same sort of thing happen Monday with Jake Marisnick, after two hits and a terrific catch Sunday, back on the bench in favor of Cole Tucker, who was 0 for 7 in the first two games of the series.
It’s not so much a criticism of Tucker as it is wanting to see more from Marisnick, who only joined up with the team on Thursday. A right-handed hitter, Marisnick has a career OPS of .713 against left-handed pitchers versus .636 against righties, so you will see him against southpaws.
Still, given Marisnick’s defensive pedigree and clear comfortability out there, it will be interesting to see what happens if he can inject some offense into his game. Could be a Ben Gamel-type situation where Marisnick takes the available playing time and runs with it.
“It’s gonna be important, especially in April, for us to find our groove and see guys,” Shelton said. “Jake has the ability to take good swings, and he can definitely defend; we saw it [Sunday] in a really tough environment. But I think there’s opportunity for all our guys.”
6. Starts will be short.
OK, we knew that. But it was still something to see JT Brubaker, Mitch Keller and Bryse Wilson combine to work 11 innings and for nobody to exceed 70 pitches.
Keller was the only pitcher to face someone a third time through the order and struck both guys out — Dylan Carlson and Paul Goldschmidt. Wilson had recorded eight straight outs when he was yanked after four innings and 64 pitches ... likely because the third time through was a batter away.
Combine the Pirates’ fungible pitching plans with this being early and little appetite for starters to pitch the third time through ... it’s hard to see anyone in this rotation going more than five innings until at least May, maybe June.