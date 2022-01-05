SLIGO – Sligo Borough needs two additional council members to complete its seven-member board. The vacancies were reviewed Monday night as the council and municipal authority held reorganizational meetings over three hours that included two executive sessions.
Council president Sherry Laughlin was re-elected as council president, while Kerry Graham was selected as vice president and Tyler Smith as president pro-tem in the absence of Laughlin or Smith.
Four council members are required for quorum to hold meetings, and Monday night’s meeting included Laughlin, Michele Elder, Graham and Smith. Member Chuck Marsh was unable to attend the meeting due to illness.
Laughlin and the council announced there are vacancies for council, one for a four-year position and one for a two-year seat. They asked for applications from interested community members.
Normally a seven-member council, the two vacancies resulted from not having candidates on the November ballot. One write-in candidate appeared to be not registered to vote and was not confirmed by the Clarion County Office of Elections.
The council appointed Jeff Elder as chairperson of the vacancy board, and reappointed Knox Law as borough solicitor.
Laughlin appointed the following committee members:
• Southern Clarion County Comprehensive Planning: Chuck Marsh.
• Union COG Pool/Park: Laughlin and Marsh.
• Recreation Center: Laughlin and Marsh.
• Sligo Development Council: Janey Corle, Laughlin and Marsh.
• Library Board: Rachel Kindel.
• Street Committee: Smith, Graham and Laughlin.
• Emergency Operations Coordinator: Rick Laskey.
• Right to Know Officer: Janey Corle.
• Building Code Officer: Bureau Veritas.
The council also announced the possibility of two elected auditor vacancies. They said that Rachel Kindel has not accepted or declined a nomination, and that Myrna Dunlap has expressed interest.
In other business, Bob Jacobs recently resigned from his position with the authority and Sligo Borough maintenance to take another job. The council and the authority will advertise for a replacement.
Council members Smith and Graham, both qualified, volunteered to assist with snow plowing on their own time because of the employee shortage to help borough maintenance supervisor Ed Myers this winter.
Officials also said that with Myers planning to retire at or before the end of this year, the borough will need someone who is a certified waste water treatment plant operator, as well as someone who has the proper pesticide license that is needed to operate the Sligo pool park. Officials are reviewing options that will allow for the opening of the pool park this year.
The council agreed to advertise for the maintenance assistant position.
Officials also approved salary increases for both Corle and Myers for 2022. Myers will receive an increase from $15.41 per hour to $17 per hour, and Corle will go from $14.41 per hour to $15.
Authority members agreed to contact Pennsylvania American Water to determine if there might be interest in purchasing Sligo’s sewerage system as a solution for proper management of the system.
The council also dealt with the resignation of Diane Conway from the Sligo tax collector position, and appointed Julie Raybuck to the office until the next municipal election, pending completion of online educational requirements, training and tests. The council agreed to pay the $200 to $300 for the Act 48 training and tests.
Raybuck, a longtime teacher at A-C Valley, said she has already talked with other local tax collectors to find out what computer system they use. She told the council that the recommended system costs $300 per month, with the cost split among the borough, county and school district.