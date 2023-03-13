PINEY TWP. – A 41-year-old Sligo man was cited for violating game laws on Nov. 27 and 28, 2022 near Madison Street Extension and Limestone Flat Road in Piney Township.
While hunting at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, Jerry L. Best allegedly unlawfully took or possessed wildlife by killing a whitetail deer in a baited area.
Best was also accused of unlawfully hunting with the use of artificial or natural bait by hunting in an area where apple peelings and other apple scraps were placed.
Best was also cited on Nov. 28 after he reportedly allowed the junior hunters he was accompanying to be out of his sight where he was not able to physically or verbally control the young hunters.
Police said Best then provided false statements to law enforcement during an investigation pertaining to the accompaniment of the junior hunters.
Charges against Best were filed March 13 by Game Warden Steve Ace with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.