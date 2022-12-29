In addition to the late archery and flintlock deer seasons that run until Jan. 16 statewide, small game seasons for squirrels, pheasants and rabbits are among those also open to Pennsylvania hunters after Christmas.
Pheasants have become perhaps the most sought-after late season small game species. About 23,400 pheasants were released between Dec. 14-16 and two more releases totaling 31,700 birds were planned for Dec. 28-29 and Jan. 4-5.
Pheasant hunters are advised to consult www.pgc.pa.gov for further information on late season pheasant releases, because some of the sites stocked during the early season are not stocked during the late season.
In addition to a general license, pheasant hunters generally need a pheasant permit to hunt or harvest pheasants. The permit costs $26.97, and must be signed and carried while hunting pheasants. Junior hunters and mentored permit holders under 17 qualify for a free permit and must obtain it before hunting. Senior lifetime license holders who purchased their lifetime licenses prior to May 13, 2017 are exempted from needing a permit.
Seasons for pheasants, squirrels, rabbits and bobwhite quail (which hunters might encounter due to the private release of captive birds) resumed on Dec. 26 and run through Feb. 27.
All small game hunters must wear, at all times, 250 square inches of fluorescent orange on the head, chest and back combined, visible from 360 degrees.
Meanwhile, many waterfowl seasons will run into January, and in some cases later.
Consult the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest for more information.
Furbearer opportunities
Hunting and trapping for furbearers also peaks in winter. These include opportunities for foxes, raccoons, beavers, minks and muskrats.
A furtaker license generally is required to take furbearers by hunting or trapping. Coyotes are an exception to this requirement; they can be harvested by anyone with a hunting or furtaker license.
There also are a few furbearers – bobcats, fishers and river otters – that licensed furtakers only may pursue if they first obtain a permit and harvest tag for that species. These permits only are sold prior to the season beginning, so bobcat and fisher permits no longer are available because seasons for those species are underway. River otter permits must be purchased before Feb. 11.
For a complete list of seasons and regulations, see the Hunting & Trapping Digest.
But any way you look at it, there’s a lot of hunting still to enjoy.
“While the fall hunting seasons pack incredible excitement and more opportunities than we might have available time, there are great times to be had afield once winter arrives, too,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “Whether it’s trying to tag that final deer this season, putting up some cackling roosters, waiting for ducks to drop into your decoy spread, tracking down a prime bobcat spot, or any of the many other opportunities available now and after Christmas, the adventure that awaits is its own reward.”