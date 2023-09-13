SCARBOROUGH, N.Y. — Brookville’s Nathan Smith shot a two-round 4-over-par 145 and missed the match play cut of 64 by one stroke at Monday’s conclusion of two rounds of stroke play qualifying marred by rain and storms at the United States Mid-Amateur Championship held at Sleepy Hollow Country Club and Fenway Golf Club.
Smith shot a 3-over-74 in the first round and 1-over 71 in the second round that ended Monday morning.
Sixteen golfers at 3-over played for 14 spots to round out the 64-man match play bracket that headed into Wednesday’s Round of 16.
Thursday’s semifinals feature Evan Beck, 32, of Virginia Beach, Va. against Stewart Hagestad, 32, of Newport Beach, Calif., and Sam Jackson, 30, of West Columbia, S.C., against Brett Patterson, 31, of Oxford, Miss.
The average age of the match-play field was 35.13. Nine countries, including the U.S., were represented. Besides the 56 Americans, there was one player each from Argentina, Australia, Canada, Guatemala, the Republic of Ireland, New Zealand, Panama and Puerto Rico.
Longtime Sleepy Hollow member and legendary actor/comedian Bill Murray was on the property as a spectator.
Smith, 45, is a four-time Mid-Am champion who will captain the 2025 U.S. Walker Cup team.
