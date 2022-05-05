DuBOIS — After starting the season 3-3, the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals baseball team hopes to continue a hot stretch into the postseason part of May and beyond.
Thursday afternoon at Stern Field, freshman left-hander Aiden Snowberger took a shutout into the sixth inning before giving up three runs, but the Cardinals were up 7-0 by that point.
From there, Brandin Anderson got the final four outs and the Cardinals improved to 10-4 with a 7-3 win over the Raiders at Stern Family Field. They’ve won seven of eight games since their extra-inning loss to Clarion-Limestone on April 13.
“There are always things to improve on, but we’ve been fortunate to get the games in and have a steady schedule and these guys have been preparing very hard, so we’re really happy with where we’re at,” Cardinals head coach Adam Fox said. “We don’t make the schedule to go 20-0. It’s too tough. We want to make it a tough schedule to prepare for the playoffs and District 9 Class 1A is tough.”
Snowberger, who improved to 3-1, threw 67 pitches through a scoreless five innings, giving up just a leadoff single to Hunter Roney in the second inning and a leadoff double to Bryce Rafferty in the fifth. He wound up striking out six and walking two.
His last two hits surrendered went out of the park with Jamison Rhoades blasting a two-run shot to left-center and Griffin Ruhlman ripping a solo homer two batters later.
“Aiden is a winner, he knows how to win,” said Fox of his ninth-grader who mixed speeds well and threw 54 of his 83 pitches for strikes. “He knows how to go out there and compete. He’s fearless. He’s obviously small in stature, but he’s a competitor and that’s what we need out there.”
Three of the five Raiders hits went for extra bases, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Raiders fell to 5-6 going into Monday’s home date with DuBois.
“Snowy really shoved,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver said. “He mixed and changed his delivery which gave us some fits and it was a really impressive showing for a ninth-grader against a senior-laden lineup. We just couldn’t string a whole lot together and he really handcuffed us for five innings.”
Snowberger may have lost those battles on the homers with the Cardinals in control by that point, but he definitely won the war, getting plenty of help from his offense that took advantage of eight walks, one hit batter and seven hits, four of them from another freshman in No. 3 hitter Brayden Fox.
Carter Hickman led off the third with a triple and scored on Fox’s second single to put the Cardinals up 1-0. In the fourth, the Cardinals sent 10 batters to the plate, chasing Raiders starter Griffin Ruhlman from the game and scoring four runs.
Three walks, a hit batter and singles by Anderson and Fox highlighted the inning. Fox drove in a run with his third hit while Hickman was hit by a pitch to force in a run as did Ben Gritzer with his walk to make it 4-0
Raiders reliever Carson Weaver got out a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the third to minimize the damage with two strikeouts and a groundout, but the Cardinals scored twice in the fifth when four straight batters reached with one out with Fox’s fourth single driving in two runs.
“Brayden does a good job and that’s why he’s (in the No. 3 spot),” said his father and coach. “That’s why he’s there. He’s got a good approach and he’s consistent. He doesn’t have the power, but he’s there to be a tough out. He’s an advanced hitter for a high school kid right now at his age, so I was happy with his performance tonight and picking us up at the plate.”
NOTES: The Cardinals ended a five-game losing streak to the Raiders dating back to their last win (9-7) in 2017. … Rafferty had two hits for the Raiders, his double in the fifth rattling off the right-field fence. Rhoades hit his third homer of the year, this one going over near the 344-foot sign in left-center. … Fox said that if the Cardinals and Beavers do play Friday, it’ll be Cole Sansom making his third mound appearance of the season.
DUBOIS CC 7, BROOKVILLE 3
Score By Innings
Brookville 000 003 0 — 3
DuBois CC 001 420 x — 7
Brookville –3
Hunter Geer cf 4000, Carson Weaver lf-p 2000, Owen Fleming cr 0100, Jamison Rhoades c 3111, Hunter Roney 2b 3010, Griffin Ruhlman p-rf 3111, Bryce Rafferty 1b 3020, Logan Oakes pr 0000, Owen Caylor 3b 3000, Carter Kessler rf-lf 2000, Pierson Ruhlman ph 1000, Riley Smith ss 3000. Totals: 27-3-5-3.
DuBois CC –7
Aiden Snowberger p-lf 3100, Nick Colbey cr 0100, Carter Hickman ss 2111, Brayden Fox rf 4044, Ben Gritzer c 3001, Andrew Green cr 0000, Cartar Kosko lf 3010, Cole Sansom ph-1b 1000, Kaden Brezenski 3b 4000, Brandin Anderson 1b-lf-p 3010, Dylan Hanna pr 0100, Blake Pisarcik 2b 3100, Matt Pyne cf 0200. Totals: 26-7-7-7.
Errors: Brookville 2, DCC 1. LOB: DCC 10, Brookville 5. DP: Brookville. 2B: Rafferty. 3B: Hickman. HR: Rhoades, Ruhlman. SB: Snowberger, Hanna, Pyne. HBP: Hickman (by Ruhlman).
Pitching
Brookville: Ruhlman 3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 SO, 4 BB; Weaver 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 SO, 4 BB.
DuBois CC: Snowberger 5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 SO, 2 BB; Anderson 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB.
Winning pitcher: Snowberger. Losing pitcher: Ruhlman.