COOK FOREST — This family event is held at the Cook Forest State Park’s Ice Skating Pond along the Clarion River. It is planned for Saturday, February, 19.
Snowman in the Forest ContestThe Build a Snowman contest has been going on since the first snowfall of the season and will continue until the last snowfall in this month. To participate, just build a snowman in any sponsor’s location. Have the sponsor take a picture of you and your snowman and it will be entered in the contest and displayed on the Cook Forest Vacation Bureau’s website and Facebook page.
Schedule for Snowman in the Forest11:30 a.m. – lunch provided – Chili Cook-Off (hot & mild divisions)
12-1:15 p.m. – Snowshoe interpretive hike within the old growth forest along Cook Trail, meet at the fire pit by the ice skating pond.
11:30 a.m. –2:30 p.m. – carriage rides, sledding, snowman building, ice skating (ice skates available)
1 p.m. – Happy Dog Contest
2 p.m. – Door prize awards
Along with the schedule above, there will also be a visit from Smokey Bear and a happy dog contest.