NEW BETHLEHEM — Playing a varsity doubleheader for the second time in as many nights, the Brookville Area High School soccer team wasn’t quite as efficient as Monday night’s sweep of Brockway.
At Redbank Valley Tuesday night, the Raiders dropped a 2-1 decision to the unbeaten Bulldogs before the Lady Raiders notched a 2-0 shutout to win their second straight in less than 24 hours.
“Coming off a win in double-overtime (3-2 Monday), that’s exhausting, but at the same time that gave us some flow and we came down here and put it to them right away,” said Lady Raiders head coach Kaitlyn Hill, whose team improved to 3-4-1 going into Thursday’s home match with Keystone. “If we’re going to do back-to-back, we might as well win both.”
Lauren Castellan arced a 25-footer off a direct kick toward the goal and it went off the hands of Lady Bulldogs goalkeeper Emma Kemmer just 41 seconds into the game.
“That’s huge,” Hill said. “That kind of set the stage right there. I think we played overall well and collectively we played very well on defense.”
With 5:42 left before halftime, Breanna McKendree’s long pass into the goal area was picked up by Hannah Lundgren who made it 2-0 and set the final.
Brookville outshot Redbank Valley, 9-2, with goalkeeper Kerstyn Davie making the two saves. The Lady Bulldogs dropped to 3-3.
In the first game, the Bulldogs hiked their record to 6-0 with their win over the Raiders, scoring the first two goals.
In the first half, the Bulldogs got goals from Kieran Fricko in the first half and then Owen Clouse in the second half when his shot off a direct kick just outside the box deflected off a Raiders defender.
The Raiders (2-7) cut it to what was the final score with 13:14 left in regulation when Brad Fiscus scored off an Isaac Reitz assist.
The Raiders also host Keystone Friday like the girls.
“I was completely displeased, honestly,” Raiders head coach Dave Reitz said. “It’s the worst 80 minutes we played all year. The kids know it. It could’ve been because of Monday. The kids are tired two days in a row. There are a million excuses, but we had the opportunity to come down here to play the best team in D9 and could’ve had them today. … We played horrible today.”