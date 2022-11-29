It would seem our weekly town crier is once again gaslighting opinions, suggestions and what-aboutisms.
Here are a few facts to consider on Fred Shick’s fleeter to the editor in last week’s L-V. And I totally agree with Fred on the issue — Sunday hunting should have never been considered or passed by the money-grubbing Republican controlled state Legislature.
In 2019, Senator Laughlin, a Republican, was the primary sponsor and vocal champion of Senate Bill 147. After several failed attempts, the bill was finally passed.
It eliminated once of the last “blue laws” remaining on the books in Pennsylvania. This was one of many that dated back to colonial days where hunting and other things were banned to ensure settlers attended church.
I’m sure the town crier remembers back when practically everything was closed on Sunday because of the blue laws. Thanks to a Republican-controlled Legislature, the churches in Pennsylvania now have one more thing to compete against.
Republicans even touted a study they conducted showing that the state could possibly generate $80 million a year by legalizing Sunday hunting. I guess morals, values and ethics went by the wayside on this vote.
Another subject that was gaslighted by the town crier was mail-in voting. If the town crier would just do a small amount of research, he would also discover that once again it was a Republican-controlled state Legislature that promoted and passed Act 77 that we now have as law in Pennsylvania.
Thanksgiving has now passed, and it’s now time for Fox News and Fred Shick to propagate and gaslight the War on Christmas.
JAMES SHILLING
New Bethlehem