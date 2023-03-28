BRADENTON, Fla. — Canaan Smith-Njigba’s stellar spring will indeed have a tangible reward, as the Pirates outfielder will be on the opening day roster Thursday in Cincinnati, multiple sources confirmed to the Post-Gazette on Tuesday.
Smith-Njigba will be joined by Jason Delay and Ji Hwan Bae — another set of opening day roster first-timers — when the Pirates visit the Reds for three games over four days at Great American Ball Park.
The headliner is absolutely Smith-Njigba, who had two more hits Monday to produce a .326 batting average and .926 OPS through 19 games, with three doubles, two home runs and a team-high 11 RBIs.
Coming off season-ending wrist surgery in 2022, Smith-Njigba has displayed a patient approach at the plate and power to all fields. His ability in the outfield also comes into play with Andrew McCutchen nursing some inflammation in his right elbow.
“It feels good, especially being back after my injury,” Smith-Njigba said Monday. “It just feels good being back out there. Happy with a healthy camp. I didn’t leave any stone unturned. I did exactly what I felt like I could do. I’m just happy with my results.”
The choice of Delay over Tyler Heineman was a little surprising, but the Pirates could see more offensive upside there.
Delay hit .150 in 13 spring games, with a home run and two RBIs compared to .136 with a double and no RBIs for Heineman, who has profiled as the better defensive option in the past.
After Roberto Perez was lost for the season with a hamstring injury, Delay wound up catching a team-high 57 games and hitting .213, with six doubles, a home run and 11 RBIs.
As for Bae, he got off to a slow start in spring training but has been pretty solid of late, hitting .333 (6 for 18) over his last six. With his considerable speed and positional versatility, Bae will bounce around a lot and could appear as a pinch-runner late.
He and Rodolfo Castro, who’s likely to see the most reps at second base, will also take turns backing up Oneil Cruz at shortstop.
Bae made his debut at the end of the 2022 season and played in 10 games, hitting .333 with three stolen bases. Smith-Njigba saw action in just three games last season before he was lost for the year.
Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com was the first to report the news of Smith-Njigba, Delay and Bae making the opening day roster.
After finishing their Grapefruit League schedule on Tuesday with a home game against the Twins, the Pirates will hold a workout Wednesday in Cincinnati.