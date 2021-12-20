4th Grade
MRS. WHITMAN
I wunt a controler baecus mine is browk .an i wunt a phone so i can play games that i cant play un my ps4 .an ogolist gust 2 vr
Devlin
q q q
Dear Santa:
I have been a pretty good girl this year but there is room for improvement. I would like a Rainbow High Doll this year for Christmas. I would like my family to be happy and healthy in the new year. I would like everyone to get along. Thank you.
Kelsi
q q q
Dear Santa,
I would like a new skirt for Snowflake my elf, a Teacup Chihuahua,the squishmellows 16 inch boy cacti, 8inch mushroom
,24inch burrito, and clay. Because I lost snowflake skirt and teacup Chihuahuas are so cute. Squishmellows because these ones I need left.and clay because I like to do art.
Rylee
q q q
Dear Santa,
I want an Xbox controller so I can play with my dad and my brothers. Also, I want an airsoft gun so I can go to the airsoft field
and play. An Xbox series x, so I have better graphics to play cod on. Also I want two headsets so me and Khy can play when he is in his room and he asks for help. Also, I want Call of Duty vanguard so me and Khy can play together.
Decclan
q q q
Dear Santa,
I would like for Christmas a Clemson helmet. and a Clemson jersey that fits over my pads so I can play with my brother tackle football. A new fish tank for my fish Fin and Goldie. and a screaming goat and a Donkey or a Billy goat or a fainting goats.
Gio
q q q
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo switch, I phone 12 and a x box. My old Nintendo Switch broke. I want a I phone so I can call my mamma. I want a X box because I want to play Fortnite.
Gavin
q q q
Dear Santa,
I want a Xbox one [all digital]. I would like Farming sim 2022 to play on my new Xbox. Plus an Ocuals Quest two so me and my Dad can play. and a RC aircraft carrier I can play with it at my Grammys.
Lincoln
q q q
Dear Santa,
I would like hamsters, led light and an Iphone. I want hamsters because they are fun to play with and they are soft.I also would like led light so that when my room is I can turn them on. I want an Iphone so that I can call my dad and mom after cheer practice to pick me up.
Casey
q q q
Dear Santa,
I would like Legos to build a house with them. New hey dude shoes mine do not fit me any more. A new Carhartt sweatshirt as I got a stain in it Merry Christmas.
Cameron
q q q
Dear Santa.
For Christmas I would like 3 new Beyblades and a new stadium because I would like to beat my friends and my stadium doesn’t have much action. I would also like 4 new hot wheels cars because I already have tons of cars and I like cars like my father. I would also like a remote controlled car because I have broke my others. I wasn’t able to fix them but this time I will take as much care of it as I possibly can. I would finally like all of the I Survived books but not the graphic novels because I like history and disaster.
Jason
q q q
Dear Santa,
Something that I want for Christmas is slime kits.Why I want some slime kits is because I made all of my other slime kits. Another thing that I want is some hydroflasks. Why I want some hydroflasks is because I use them all the time. Another thing that I want is fidgets. I want fidgets because I play with them all the time and I just like them.
Kendal
q q q
Dear Santa: I’ve been wanting a Marvel poster,spider man squishmellow and Marvel curtains. I hope I get a marvel poster because my walls need to be decorated so they don’t feel so plain. I also love squishmellows so i was wondering if you could get me one because there so soft and comfy to lay with. Another thing I’ve been wanting was Marvel curtains so they can match with the theme of my room.
Reese
q q q
For Christmas I would like a big 18 + Lego set, a big art set and a big set of books. First, I want a Lego set because I love Lego sets I have a bunch in my room. Second, I want an art set because I love to draw and paint. Third, I want some new books because love to read before I go to bed.
Benjamin
q q q
Dear Santa,
I want new movies, some new scrunchies and squishmellows. I want some new movies so I can watch them on my projector. I also want some squishmellows because I like that they are soft. I want some scrunchies because I like wearing them on my wrist and in my hair.
Brooke
q q q
Dear Santa,
I have been working hard at school. I would like three things for Christmas.
Lego buckets, a tablet and telescope are on my list for this year.Why do l want a lego bucket, because l love to build random stuff. I would like a new tablet so l can call my friends. The last item I want is a telescope because I love stars, planets and space. Thank you Santa. Have a safe journey.
Keaton
q q q
Dear Santa, I really want a Tanner Pearson jersey, Pokemon X , and Pokemon Sword+Shield pajamas. I want the jersey because I really like the Vancouver Canucks. I want Pokemon X because I love Froakie, the Water Starter in X and Y. I want Pokemon PJs because I am a big Pokemon fan. Anyone who’s reading this, Merry Christmas!
P.S I’ve been doing great in school. just ask my Elf on the Shelf! He’ll tell you!
{Can you just get me something you think I would really like afterwards?}
Elijah
q q q
Dear Santa: This is what I would like for Christmas. I would also like art things like paint, more pencils and much more because we don’t have that much and I like to do art . I would like a Nintendo switch so I don’t have to ask my brother for theirs. Last ,I would like a soccer goal so I can practice. That’s some of the things I would like.
Lyla
q q q
Dear Santa, This year for Christmas I want some more Goosebump books because I always am reading them at my school’s library. I want some instruments because I love to play the instrument I already have, and clothes for my cat Lola because I love her and I think she would look very nice. Please do not give me any type of doll for Christmas, therefore I don’t want any this year.
Love, Gianna!
q q q
MRS. PORKOLAB
Dear Santa I want a lot of things this Christmas, so read carefully. This is what I want Christmas, I want a Nerf mini gun, a Iphone thirteen, new Nintendo controllers, LED lights, extreme sours in my stocking. There are all of the things I want for Christmas.
Sincerely Roman
q q q
Dear Santa: I loved this year with my family, it was fun. It was fun riding with my dad and my brother. We had tons of fun.The tenth of December my Aunt Lisa will be here. Soon it will be fun with my dad and brother.
Tre
q q q
Hi Santa these are the things I want for Christmas. First, I want a soft blanket with a pillow. Second, I want a new gaming headset for my PS4. Third, want a PS4 game. Please can I get those things for Christmas? I have been doing good, what about you?
from Nathan
q q q
Dear Santa, what I want this year for Christmas is a Phone because my mom said I am not allowed to get one until I am 11, but all my friend have one. I am thankful for family because without them I would not be where I’m at now. I also want a new TV because mine doesn’t work so please get me a new one.
Abigail
q q q
Dear Santa I want lego’s and a lot of presents. I am thankful for my presents . I love Christmas it is my favorite holiday. I want a new dirt bike and a new hover board. I hope I get it all I have been good this year.
Aiden
q q q
Dear Santa these are things that I want for Christmas. Santa can you get me a gaming computer with Hunter Call Of The Wild installed? That’s the thing I want the most out of anything for Christmas. Some other things are a electric scooter. Xbox Series X. Another thing is a good keyboard and a mouse. Maybe a punching bag.
Love Dominic H
q q q
Dear Santa: My favorite holiday is Christmas. I would like a Godzilla figure for Christmas. I am thankful for to have good friends and family. I am thankful for a house and toys. I don’t know how I been this year.
Elijah C.
q q q
Dear Santa for this Christmas I wood like a bunch of America eagle cloths. I am not asking for a lot of stuff for Christmas but I wood like a new hover board charger . I would also like money and gift cards . I also want instant snow . That is all of the stuff I want for Christmas.
from Roxanne
q q q
Dear Santa I hope you have a good Christmas. I do want some stuff but not a lot of stuff. Here is my Christmas list:
1. Lego sets 2. remote controller car. Those were two of my favorite things. now the stocking 1. hotwheels cars 2. a Green light truck. and that are some of my favorite stuff for Christmas.
by Jonathan S
q q q
Dear Santa this Christmas I want a blanket. I want some clothes and shoes and socks..I want some baby dolls and my life dolls. I want some roller skates and elbow pads and knee pads. Dear Santa I’ve been good this year. I want a new backpack and lunchbox and and a new water bottle. I want a bike and helmet. I want markers and paper.
From: Aubree K
What I wound like for Christmas is the new call of duty because I will love to play it with my family. Some of my family already has it. I have been good lately. I been sweeping the floor, cleaning the living room, and cleaning my room. Why I want the new call of duty because I wound love to play it I will play it a lot with people online. It will be nice if I get it this game for Christmas.
by Dominic M
q q q
I am thankful for this holiday Christmas. I wish for a bike and controller for my Xbox one. I have been doing good Santa. How have you been?
Elijah H.
q q q
Santa thank you for giving us a whole bunch of Christmas presents on Christmas day. What I would like for Christmas is a hover board and a new bike. I would like a computer with a mouse.
Cohen s
q q q
Dear Santa: This year for Christmas I want peace for my family. I’ve had a great year and fourth grade has been amazing. My sister, brother and I have been very nice this year. I hope we made it on your nice list. I’ve watched how you became Santa in my church class or maybe it was Bellsnickel? Speaking of CCD (church class) today my elves were holding on to the bell bracelet that I made in CCD. It was funny. Well I hope you come see us on Christmas eve.
Reese S
q q q
Dear Santa, what I want for Christmas is Diary of a Wimpy Kid books, Lego Marvel sets, and a Dragon Ball Z video game. I’m Trying my best Santa I was not the best this year but I’m doing my best Santa. My baby brother and I are doing pretty good. We’re doing our best Santa. Here’s what I want for Christmas the most spending time with my family.
Jace