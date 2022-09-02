NEW BETHLEHEM — Score when you have the ball if you don’t have it that much.
And bend like heck when the other team is knocking on the end zone.
That’s exactly what the themes were for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs in their 25-15 win over Karns City in Friday’s non-regional matchup.
The Gremlins ran a whopping 78 offensive plays, 40 more than the Bulldogs, and they came up empty in five different trips inside the Bulldogs’ 25.
For the Bulldogs (2-0), that came from a bend-but-don’t-break defense which also produced a touchdown when Ashton Kahle blasted 72 yards after intercepting quarterback Mason Martin to put the Bulldogs up 19-7 with 3:02 left in the third quarter.
The teams traded touchdowns from there as Luke Cramer’s 4-yard run three plays into the fourth quarter got the Gremlins back to within 19-13. However, one play later, it was Aiden Ortz taking a flip pass from quarterback Cam Wagner and blasting 57 yards to the end zone to make it 25-13 with 10:14 remaining.
Speed takes care of a lot of problems, and of course, wins big games.
“We’re very dangerous,” said Ortz, who caught four passes for 82 yards with a short TD reception in the first half. “We have so many fast guys. We lost a lot last year, but we lost height. We have speed coming back and that’s the key thing. We just hand the ball off and let our athletes get into open space and that’s what happens.”
“Anybody who watched us last year, we lost some special guys on offense, but overall, we might be faster,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold added. “Does that mean we like every matchup? No, and we don’t have the size matchup a lot of times and don’t have the goal-line fades anymore, but we have a lot of speed.”
The fourth of five times that the Gremlins drove inside the 25 stopped at the 1 when the Bulldogs stopped Nathan Hess at the 1 on a fourth-and-goal play from the three. On the next play, the Gremlins’ tackled the Bulldogs’ Drew Byers in the end zone for a safety that set the final score with 1:33 remaining.
The Gremlins for the fifth time got deep inside Bulldogs territory in the waning seconds following the free kick, but Luke Cramer was tackled inside the 10 on the final play of the game, a fitting spot for the ball to be when time expired.
Karns City outgained the Bulldogs, 396-296, with 40 more plays from scrimmage. The Gremlins had a revamped offense without injured senior quarterback Eric Booher, but their familiar power running game of years past gave the Bulldogs a handful of challenges.
Cramer ran for 89 yards on 18 carries while quarterback Mason Martin ran for 59 yards on 11 attempts and completed 13 of 21 passes for 133 yards.
The motivation to play these types of games is because of what happened at Hershey,” said Gold, referring to the loss in the state final to Bishop Guilfoyle. “We couldn’t get that stop at Hershey. I still remember the big pass play they hit after we scored and they were inside their own 15 and they still scored. These are the type of games we need to prepare ourselves to win. Was it ugly at times? Absolutely. Did we make mistakes? Yes, but we have to find ways to win games like this.”
The interception thrown by Martin was a big turning point in the game considering the score was 12-7 Bulldogs at the time. The play on a deep pass by Martin on third-and-18 from the Gremlins’ 45.
“I dropped back and as soon as I caught it, it was basically tunnel vision to the end zone,” said Kahle. “I turned on the burners with the speed. My goal was to take it to the end zone and settle for nothing more.”
The Bulldogs scored first on short field possession that started after a 14-yard punt return by Kahle to the Gremlins’ 26. Four plays later, Wagner hit Kahle for a 6-yard TD pass on third-and-five.
After failing to get a first down in their first two possessions, the Gremlins marched 73 yards on 14 plays to take a 7-6 lead on Cramer’s 1-yard run with 7:24 left in the second quarter.
But the Bulldogs answered quickly with Wagner hitting Tate Minich on a short pass that Minich blasted 47 yards to the Gremlins’ 10. Three plays later, Wagner found Ortz on a 3-yarder to put the Bulldogs up 12-7 with 5:16 left in the first half.
Wagner completed 13 of 19 passes for 178 yards with Minich grabbing six completions for 55 yards. Byers ran for 109 yards on 16 carries.
The Bulldogs visit Punxsutawney next Friday.