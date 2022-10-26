SOUTH BETHLEHEM – Health problems haven’t been able to scare off a South Bethlehem man whose lifelong love of Halloween can be clearly seen with a drive along Hamilton Street.
“Every year it gets bigger,” Tim Schreckengost said last week of the display of Halloween decorations that fills the front yard of his home.
While the decorating has gone on for a number of years, Tim and his wife, Jeanne, said they’ve taken it to new levels recently.
“We always had a little bit, but decided to go crazy,” he said.
The holiday spirit has helped Tim as he battles an aggressive form of lymphoma. He said that in the past two years since he was diagnosed with seven tumors throughout his body, he has undergone around 50 chemotherapy treatments, radiation treatments and more.
Treatments had been successful, but the family recently learned of new health challenges.
Not to be deterred, Tim said they start decorating slowly around the start of October, adding more as Halloween nears.
“It took us a little longer this year,” Jeanne said.
Growing up, Tim said he always loved Halloween.
“Since I was a kid in California,” he explained.
In more recent years, he said that while working maintenance for United Community Independence, he was often in Venango County and would stop regularly at Home Depot to check out their holiday decorations.
“I’d go in there and bring home a lot,” he said.
With six grandchildren in the New Bethlehem area and two more not far away in Kittanning, he said that the decorating has grown because the kids love it.
And the community does too.
“People will even stop in the middle of the day,” Jeanne said, noting that when she tells people where she lives, they respond with, “You’re that house that has all that Halloween stuff.”
From a wide range of inflatable decorations to more traditional props, Tim said the display was expanded overtop the sidewalk in front of the house with a lighted canopy frame that holds even more spooky fun. There’s black lights, strobe lights, ghosts that fly through the air across the porch, and much more.
“We wait to put in all the batteries just before Halloween because it can get pretty noisy,” he said of all the electronic contraptions.
On Trick-or-Treat night, Tim and Jeanne said they turn everything on, and dress up to greet the many kids and families as they make their rounds.
“They’ll come with a car load, drop them off and move down the street,” they said, adding that even their puppy will get in on the act with a Halloween costume.
Tim said that despite his health issues, he’s been looking forward to the big day.
“I love Halloween,” he said. “I love all the holidays, but this is my special one.”