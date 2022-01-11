Lady Rovers edge Ridgway
RIDGWAY — The Brockway Lady Rovers basketball team eked out a 29-28 victory over Ridgway Tuesday night.
“This was a huge game for us,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said. “Our senior leaders kept us in the game.”
Those senior leaders included Selena Buttery, who finished the night with 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.
Fellow senior Danielle Wood had six points and four assists. Her last point was the one the mattered the most, as she made the front end of a 1-and-1 with one second remaining to go up 29-28.
Madelyn Schmader also had five rebounds.
Julie Peterson had nine points for the Lady Elkers while Carli Thomas had seven and Jenna Kasmierski had six.
Brockway moves to 7-4 on the season and 2-1 in the Allegheny Mountain League. Ridgway falls to 6-3.
Brockway is back in action Saturday as they host Karns City at 1 p.m. while Ridgway hosts DuBois on Tuesday.
BROCKWAY 29, RIDGWAY 28
Score by Quarters
Brockway 12 1 13 3 — 29
Ridgway 9 7 7 5 — 28
Brockway—29
Raegan Gelnette 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Schmader 1 0-0 2, Ciara Morelli 1 0-0 2, Danielle Wood 2 1-2 6, Selena Buttery 8 1-2 19, Lauren Rendos 0 0-0 0, Sarah Koehler 0 0-0 0, Kalina Powell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 2-4 29.
Ridgway—28
Gabby Amacher 0 0-0 0, Jenna Kasmierski 3 0-0 6, Carli Thomas 3 1-1 7, Julie Peterson 3 2-2 9, Payton Delhunty 2 0-0 6, Kristen Ellenberger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-3 28.
Three-pointers: Brockway 3 (Buttery 2, Wood), Ridgway 3 (Delhunty 2, Peterson).
Elkers surge past Rovers
BROCKWAY — The Ridgway Elkers boys basketball team used a huge fourth quarter to pick up a road victory against the Brockway Rovers Tuesday night.
Trailing 31-27 heading into the fourth quarter, the Elkers outscored the Rovers 23-5 in the final quarter for the 50-36 victory.
Dan Park led the Elkers with 16 points while Domenic Allegretto added 15 points, including 9-of-13 from the charity stripe.
Noah Adams led the Rovers with 14 points while the duo of Alex Carlson and Marcus Bennett added eight each.
Both teams are back in action on Friday as Ridgway hosts Johnsonburg and Brockway hosts Curwensville.
RIDGWAY 50, BROCKWAY 36
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 11 6 10 23 — 50
Brockway 6 13 12 5 — 36
Ridgway—50
Domenic Allegretto 3 9-13 15, Aaron Sorg 2 5-6 9, Eric Panebianco 1 0-0 2, Dan Park 6 4-4 16, Jack Benninger 4 0-0 8, Dylan Goets 0 0-0 0, Will Howard 0 0-0 0, Alec Devallance 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 18-23 50.
Brockway—36
Jared Marchiori 2 0-0 4, Alex Carlson 4 0-0 8, Marcus Bennett 3 2-4 8, Noah Adams 4 2-4 14, Aiden Grieneisen 1 0-0 2, Landon Schmader 0 0-0 0, Dylen Coder 0 0-0 0, Joe Hertel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-8 36.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 0, Brockway 4 (Adams 4).