ECC boys beat Sheffield
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team picked up a 51-27 home victory over Sheffield on Friday evening.
After just a 14-11 lead after the first quarter, ECC outscored the Wolverines 12-4 in the second quarter and 17-7 in the third quarter en route to the team’s 14th consecutive win.
Colby Nussbaum paced ECC with 12 points while teammate Michael Jacobs joined him in double-digits with 10. Jordan Wasko chipped in with seven and Adam Straub also had six.
Sheffield’s Connor Finch had a game-high 17 points.
Elk County Catholic (18-1) travels to Brookville on Tuesday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 51, SHEFFIELD 27
Score by Quarters
Sheff 11 4 7 5 — 27
ECC 14 12 17 8 — 51
Sheffield—27
Leihden Wotorson 1 2-2 4, Lucas McNeal 2 0-2 4, Connor Finch 7 3-5 17, Dylan Hardwick 0 0-0 0, Mason Silvis 0 2-2 2, Colby Barr 0 0-0 0, Allen Eaton 0 0-0 0, Andrew Kyler 0 0-0 0, Alex Richards 0 0-0 0, Ernie Morgan 0 0-0 0, Jack Chapman 0 0-0 0, Austin Fiscus 1 2-2 4. Totals: 10 7-11 27.
Elk County Catholic—51
Jordan Wasko 3 0-0 7, Michael Jacobs 4 2-2 10, David Anderson 1 0-0 2, Colby Nussbaum 6 0-3 12, Adam Straub 3 0-0 6, Lance O’Neill 1 0-0 2, Timmy Brannock 2 0-1 4, Wil Wortman 2 0-0 4, Noah Cherry 2 0-0 4, Bobby Urmann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 2-6 51.
Three-pointers: Sheff 0, ECC 1 (Wasko).
DCS boys fall
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School boys basketball team fell to visiting Huntingdon Christian Academy, 47-36, on Friday night in the team’s final home game of the season.
Sophomore Isaac Smith led the Eagles with 21 points as teammate Caden Delarme had 10 points.
DuBois Christian School (2-15) plays at Blair County Christian on Tuesday at 7 p.m. with the girls game prior at 5:30 p.m.
HUNTINGDON CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 47,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 36
Score by Quarters
Huntingdon 17 10 6 14 — 47
DuBois 6 13 5 12
Huntingdon Christian Academy—47
Ethan Ginther 3 0-0 6, Jacob McCarty 7 0-0 15, Mark Harven 6 0-4 13, Christian Sipes 4 0-0 9, Owen Peachey 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 0-4 47.
DuBois Christian School—36
Devin Powell 0 0-0 0, Landon Whitaker 0 1-2 1, Isaac Smith 9 0-0 21, Caden Delarme 5 0-0 10, Connor Delarme 1 0-0 2, Mason Ludwig 0 0-0 0, JT Hughes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 1-2 36.
Three-pointers: Huntingdon 3 (McCarty, Harven, Sipes), DuBois 3 (Smith 3).