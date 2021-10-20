Lady Beavers beat Brookville
BROOKVILLE — The DuBois Lady Beavers soccer team finished its season above .500 with a 6-1 win against Brookville Wednesday.
After being down 1-0 early, DuBois scored six unanswered goals to earn a District 9 Class AAA title game birth against Bradford.
Rachel Sickeri scored three goals while Kamryn Fontaine scored two and Sydney Peace scored one.
St. Marys beats Redbank in OT
NEW BETHLEHEM — The St. Marys Lady Dutch soccer team took down Redbank Valley 2-1 in overtime Wednesday.
Lady Bulldog Raegen Beamer scored at 1:51 as Redbank Valley took a 1-0 lead into the half.
But in the second half, St. Marys’ Izzy Catalone scored off of a cross from Sophie Radkowski with just 25 seconds left to tie it up at 1-1.
In overtime, Catalone scored late once again, this time with Radkowski finding yet and Catalone scoring with 36 seconds remaining.
Lili McKay had nine saves for the Lady Dutch and LeighAnn Hetrick had 24 saves for Redbank Valley — with 16 of those coming in the second half and two in overtime.
St. Marys finished its regular season at 11-6-1.
ECC volleyball beats DCC
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic volleyball team downed DuBois Central Catholic in straight sets Wednesday night with a 25-12, 25-8, 25-12 victory.
“It was nice to close out the regular season at home and with everyone on the team getting playing time,” ECC head coach Tricia Bauer said. “Seniors playing in their last regular season game were Abby Hasselman, Moira Stanisch, Kat Kirts and Sydney O’Leary. Senior Abby Hasselman had a nice night passing in the back row and senior Moira Stanisch led the offense with 19 assists.”
For the Lady Crusaders, Tori Newton had 11 kills, Madison Marzullo had seven kills and Reagan Bauer had six kills.
“We kept our service and passing errors to a minimum tonight and I felt the girls communicated really well,” Bauer said.
Lady Raiders sweep Clearfield
BROOKVILLE — Turning around another early-season loss, the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team swept visiting Clearfield, 28-26, 25-23, 25-18.
That finished the regular-season schedule at 7-9 for the Lady Raiders, who play at the Elk County Tournament Saturday.
Brookville closed the season with wins in four of its last five games, three of those wins against teams it lost to the first time around earlier in the schedule — St. Marys, Punxsutawney and now Clearfield which swept them back on Sept. 11.
The Lady Raiders also flipped a loss into a later win with a three-set victory over Bradford at home on Sept. 30 after losing to the Owls on the road in five sets on Sept. 9.
The Class AA playoffs begin next week with pairings to be announced later this week.
Brookville won the junior varsity match in three sets, 25-17, 22-25, 15-13.
Against Clearfield, the Lady Raiders got a balanced effort as Julia Bailey and Reggan Olson led the attack at the net with five kills apiece. Bailey finished with two aces and two blocks as well while Olson served three ces.
Ashton Pangallo served five aces while finishing with three kills.
For the Lady Bison, Hannah Glunt had 15 assists and four kills. Ruby Singleton finished with nine kills.