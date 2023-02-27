District 9 4A games changed
BROOKVILLE — District 9 Basketball Chairman Dave Osborne announced Monday that due to forecasted inclement weather for Friday, the D-9 Class 4A boys and girls championship games scheduled for that day have been moved up.
Both contests will now both be played on Thursday and the same schedule will be used at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium.
The Class 4A girls game between top-seeded Punxsutawney and second-seeded St. Marys will be played at 6 p.m., with the 4A boys tilt betwen top-seeded Clearfield and second-seeded St. Marys will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Bowling Honor Roll
DUBOIS — The latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll features bowlers who had a perfect game and another who just missed accomplishing the feat.
Chuck Dietz rolled that 300 game in the Gold League, while Patrick Johnston added a 277 game in the league.
Over in the Owens-Brockway League, Ryan Mitskavich just missed perfection with a 299 game, which was part of a 783 series.