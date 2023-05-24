Youth softball signups
DUBOIS — The DuBois Youth Girls Softball League will hold sign ups on Saturday, May 27 from noon-4 p.m. at Gregory Field, which is located at 1595 Haag Road, DuBois.
The league is for girls ages 6-18. People with questions can contact Paul Bojalad at 814-590-2990.
Area Golf Results
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association opened up its season on May 11 on the Gold Course with a game of “Omit 6 Worst Holes.”
Karen Deloia took top honors with Sue Tench finishing runner-up and Deb Mohney and Helen Griebel tying for third. Birdies went to Deloia on No. 7, Betsy Schuch on No. 11, Mary Reed on No. 16 and Dot Hedglin on No. 13.
Hedglin had the only chip-in — also on No. 13.
On May 18 the group also played at the Gold Course in a “2 Best Balls of 4” format with the team of Schuch, Reed and Peg Akers winning.
A tie for second went to the trio of Hedglin, Griebel and Patty Trainor as well as the team of Ginny Libby, Carol Korthaus, Sharon Hay and Bridget Brown.
Darla Hawley birdied No. 1 and Libby chipped in on No. 16.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Seniors League played a modified scramble last week with the team of Bert Schenk, Ray Wyant and Wayne London taking top honors.
Second went to the trio of Tim Pleacher, Dan Canton and Terry Stockdale while the foursome of Jim Beck, Jeff Norris, Jeff Emerick and Ray Lockitski rounded out the podium.
Stockdale was closest to the pin on No. 3 and also had the longest putt on No. 10. Schenk had the closest second shot on No. 15.
q q q
TIONESTA — The “Golf Nuts” played at Hunter’s Station Golf Course last week as the team of Les Schlosser, Tom Mortimer, Tom Maloney and Art Faccone won with score of 355.
Coming in second two shots off the lead was Fran Inzana, Tom Haag, Frank Foulkrod and Dave Beane.
Quota points went to John Kruse 41, Gary Bisson 40 and Faccone 40. Mike Ross was the odd man out as the group plays next at High-Level Golf Course.
Rangers edge Pirates, 3-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Martín Pérez pitched seven strong innings, Marcus Semien hit the 16th leadoff homer of his career and the Texas Rangers held off the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Wednesday.
Pérez (6-1) allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts to win his fifth straight decision. The 32-year-old left-hander kept the Pirates in check, inducing 12 groundball outs, including a pair of inning-ending double plays.
Will Smith struck out Jack Suwinski with the bases loaded in the eighth then worked a ninth for his ninth save.
The Pirates’ Johan Oviedo retired 12 straight at one point, a stretch that included the second “immaculate inning” thrown by a Pirate this season.