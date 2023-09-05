Lady Rovers win 4-3
CLARION — The Brockway girls soccer team pulled out a hard-fought 4-3 victory at Clarion Tuesday night.
Lady Rovers Ana Hughes and Rheanna Spinda each had two goals in the win, while Eva Bisbey, Mia Martino, Spinda and Megan Hertel all recorded assists.
Brockway plays at Forest Area Thursday.
DuBois golfers win
BROOKVILLE — The DuBois boys golf team got four scores in the 40s to knock off Brookville, 179-188, on the Raiders home course at Pinecrest Country Club on Tuesday.
While the Beavers got the team win, it was Raider Killian Radel who took home medalist honors with a 46. However, Brookville onlyhad one other score in the 40s — a 47 by Luke Burton. Burke Fleming (52) and Rees Taylor (53) closed out Brookville’s scoring.
Tyson Kennis led the way in DuBois’ victory, carding a 41. Teammates Brock Smith and Mason Dinkfelt posted rounds of 44 and 45, respectively, while Madix Clark had a 49.
Both teams are back on the course today.
DuBois welcomes Brockway, while Brookville hosts a tri-match against DuBois Central Catholic and Punxsutawney.
DUBOIS—179
Tyson Kennis 41, Brock Smith 44, Mason Dinkfelt 45, Madix Clark 49. Others: Shae McMahon 52, Andrew McInstosh 52.
BROOKVILLE—188
Killian Radel 36, Rees Taylor 53, Burke Fleming 52, Luke Burton 47. Others: Holden Shaffer 55, Sergio Sotillo 63.
ECC downs Johnsonburg
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders volleyball team notched its first regular season win on Tuesday with a 25-9, 25-14, 25-18 victory over Johnsonburg.
“This was a great win for our first actual match,” ECC head coach Tricia Bauer said. “The girls came out on fire tonight. We let up a little bit towards the end but we did good things tonight.”
Reagan Bauer had 11 kills and two aces. Tori Newton had nine kills and Lucy Klawuhn had five kills. Ashlynn Schutz had four blocks and five digs and Payton Newton had five digs and four kills. Kiri Emmert had 22 assists.
“I feel like we have been practicing for a long time,” coach Bauer said. “It was nice to get this first game in. The girls did a great job communicating and bringing some enthusiasm to the game. They played so well as a team and it was a really fun game to watch. The girls executed the game plan exactly how I asked them to.”
The Lady Crusaders also won the JV contest, 25-12, 16-25, 15-3.
Rovers fall at C-L
STRATTANVILLE — The Brockway boys soccer team fell at Clarion-Limestone, 7-2, Tuesday afternoon.
The Rovers got goals from Jimmy Fremer and Caleb Daugherty, while Vinny Cavalline and Evan Botwright notched assists.
Brockway plays at Forest Area Thursday.
Brockway netters lose
BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls tennis team fell 7-0 to visiting Bradford Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Rovers won just two games in the four singles matches, both coming from Maria Buttery in a 6-2, 6-0 loss to Emmy Kemick.
Buttery then teamed up with Abby Michalski at No. 2 doubles, where they lost an 8-3 contest to Lady Owls Ava Paterson and Eli Curcio. Brockway’s No. 1 doubles team of Hallie Welsh and Kassie Tucker dropped an 8-4 matchup to Isabella Ramos and Sophia Wright.
Brockway hosts Punxsutawney on Thursday.
BRADFORD 7, BROCKWAY 0
Singles
1. Lilly Kemick (BR) def. Hallie Welsh, 6-0 6-0.
2. Jaylee Koppenhaver (BR) def. Kassi Tucker, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Emmy Kemick (BR) def. Maria Buttery, 6-2 6-0.
4. Sophie Cornelius (BR) def. Angela Durle, 6-0 6-0.
Doubles
1. Isabella Ramos/Sophia Wright (BR) def. Welsh/Tucker, 8-4.
2. Ava Paterson/Eli Curcio (BR) def. Buttery/Abby Michalski, 8-3.
3. Karmyn Vossler/Kali O’Neil (BR) def. Jordan Sanchez/Katlynn Knox, 8-0.