Beavers edge Dutchmen
ST. MARYS — The DuBois Beavers boys basketball team took a 36-33 victory over St. Marys on Wednesday night.
The Beavers trailed the Flying Dutchmen 27-20 heading into the fourth quarter before the visitors outscored St. Marys 16-6 in the final quarter.
Chooch Husted led DuBois with 15 points while Joey Foradora added eight.
Tanner Fox led St. Marys with 10 points while Tyler Mitchell had eight.
DuBois also won the junior varsity matchup 44-42. In that game, Cam Thompson led the Beavers with 16 points while Tyson Kennis had nine and Tyler Campbell had eight.
St. Marys had two scorers in double-digits with 14 from Matt Davis and 13 from Quin Gavazzi.
DuBois is back in action Saturday night as they travel to Warren. St. Marys will play again on Friday as they travel to Elk County Catholic.
DuBOIS 36, ST. MARYS 33
Score by Quarters
DuBois 7 7 6 16 — 36
St. Marys 13 6 8 6 — 33
DuBois—36
Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Ryan Kovalyak 2 0-0 5, Joey Foradora 2 2-2 8, Chooch Husted 7 1-6 15, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 1 0-1 2, Cam Thompson 2 0-0 6, Drew Gudalis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3-9 36.
St. Marys—33
Tanner Fox 5 0-0 10, Tyler Mitchell 3 2-3 8, Hunter Hetrick 1 0-0 2, Ryan Bille 1 0-0 2, Zack Thorwart 2 0-0 5, Anthony Nedinski 2 0-0 4, Quin Gavazzi 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 2-4 33.
Three-pointers: DuBois 5 (Foradora 2, Thompson 2, Kovalyak), St. Marys 1 (Thorwart).
Punxsy girls take down ECC
ST. MARYS — The Punxutawney Lady Chucks basketball team defeated Elk County Catholic on Wednesday night, 35-24.
Chloe Presloid led the Lady Chucks and had a game-high 18 points.
Tori Newton led ECC with eight points while Syd Alexander had seven.
Both teams are back in action against St. Marys next, with ECC hosting the Lady Dutch on Saturday and Punxsy hosting them Wednesday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 35, ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 24
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 16 5 8 4 — 35
ECC 6 5 2 11 — 24
Punxsutawney—35
Danielle Griebel 0 2-2 2, Chloe Presloid 6 1-5 18, Amy Poole 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Riley 2 0-0 4, Maeve Hanley 2 0-0 4, Emily McMahan 0 2-3 2, Olivia Burkett 0 0-0 0, Emily Dobbins 0 0-0 0, Riley Doverspike 0 0-0 0, Samantha Griebel 1 2-2 5, Avory Powell 0 2-2 2. Totals: 10 9-14 35.
Elk County Catholic—24
Lucy Klawuhn 1 0-0 3, Sami Straub 0 2-2 2, Syd Alexander 3 1-2 7, Tori Newton 3 2-3 8, Emily Mourer 1 0-2 2, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0, Madi Marzullo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5-9 24.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 4 (Presloid 3, S. Griebel), ECC 1 (Klawuhn).
Lady Cards fall at Glendale
FLINTON — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals basketball team fell in a close one to Glendale Wednesday evening, 36-34.
The Lady Cardinals held an 18-14 halftime lead over the Lady Vikings before DCC scored two points in the third quarter compared to Glendale’s 10.
Marina Hanes led DCC with 13 points while Jessy Frank was also in double-digits with 11.
DuBois Central Catholic is back on the court Friday as they travel to Kane.
GLENDALE 36, DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 34
Score by Quarters
DCC 7 11 2 14 — 34
Glendale 7 7 10 12 — 36
DuBois Central Catholic—34
Jessy Frank 5 0-2 11, Kayley Risser 2 2-2 6, Faith Jacob 2 0-0 4, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Lexi Berta 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Marina Hanes 6 0-1 13, Emma Elensky 0 0-0 0, Hope Jacob 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3-4 34.
Glendale—36
C. Kuhn 1 0-0 2, R. Beet 2 1-2 5, A. Sinclair 0 2-2 2, M. Easterling 7 4-8 18, M. Peterson 4 1-4 9. Totals: 14 8-16 36.
Three-pointers: DCC 1 (Frank), Glendale 0.