Area golf results
DUBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association held their 2nd Annual Soleheim Cup at the Silver Course on Aug. 3, with the Red Team besting the Blue Team, 12.5-8.5.
The lucky winners were Karen Deloia, Anita Todd, Betsy Schuch, Sue Tench, Luann Chiappelli, Sharon Hay, Deb Mohney, Susan Hartman. Helen Griebel, Mary Reed, Donna Burt-McAliley, Linda Paul,and Sally Moran.
Karen Deloia (No. 8) and Susan Hartman (No. 16) each had birdies.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course’s Thursday Morning Seniors Leabue recently held a ‘Scramble” event, and the quartet of Dan Canton, Jeff Norris, Jeff Emerick and Bob Smiley took home top honors with a 198.
The team of Ed Wojick, Dave Nulf and Michael Robinson finished second with a 200, while third went to Bert Schenk, Wayne London, Joe Smith and Rich Stewart with a 209.
Bill Hicks made the longest putt on No. 6, with Wojick recording the closest second shot on No. 11. Hicks also was closest to the pin on No. 17.
Phils’ Lorenzen tosses no-no
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Philadelphia Phillies history, a dazzling performance in only his second start with his new team, which beat the Washington Nationals 7-0 on Wednesday night.
The 31-year-old Lorenzen (7-7) struck out five, walked four and improved to 2-0 since he was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline for a minor leaguer.
Lorenzen retired Lane Thomas on a grounder to open the ninth and struck out Joey Meneses looking. The crowd of 30,406 erupted when Lorenzen retired Dominic Smith on a flyball on his 124th pitch to end the game. Lorenzen flipped his cap backward and was mobbed by his teammates in a rowdy celebration near the plate.
Lorenzen’s mother Cheryl and wife Cassi wept in the stands during the final out, with Cassi holding their baby daughter, June.
The Phillies acquired the right-hander to stabilize their rotation as the defending National League champions battled the San Francisco Giants for the top wild-card spot.