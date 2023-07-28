Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Seniors League played a “Captain & Crew” event this week with the foursome of Dan Canton, Chris Danch, Walt Kosiba and Brandon Conner taking top honors with a score of 142.
Two shots back in second was the team of Bob Scott, Don Guthridge, Joe Smith and Bud Ellis. Gary Snyder, Jeff Norris, Doug Powell and Bob Fornauf rounded out the podium in third with a 146.
Ray Wyant was closest to the pin on No. 3, Smith had the longest putt on No. 10 and Canton had the closest third shot on No. 18.
q q q
STATE COLLEGE — The “Golf Nuts” played at the Penn State White Course on Wednesday.
Les Schlosser, Tom Mortimer, George Heitzenrater and Dave Heltman won this week with the team scoring a 367.
Second went to the group of Don Woods, Steve Howard, John Kruse and Charlie Muth with a 375.
Fran Inzana had low gross of the day with an 83. Quota points went to Heitzenrater (42), Gary Bisson (40) and Howard (40).
The group will play at Beechwoods Golf Course next week.