Mid-State Volleyball League All-Stars
MARTINSBURG — The Mid-State Boys Volleyball League All-Stars were announced on Monday, and DuBois three players garner honors.
Senior setter Andy Getch and junior outside hitters Tyson Kennis and Ryan Johnson all landed on the squad.
Regular season champ West Shamokin had six All-Stars in Ezra Oesterling (outside hitter), Derek Lybarger (middle hitter), Nicky Atherton (middle hitter), Bradyn Rodgers (outside hitter), Travis Johns (opposite hitter) and Jesse Cessna (libero).
Central’s Christian Cherry (middle hitter) also made team, which is rounded out by the Bishop Guilfoyle trio of Ian Bennett (setter), Matthew Woolridge (outside hitter) and Ryan Donoughe (outside hitter).
Second-seeded DuBois opens the District 6/9 Class AA playoffs Thursday night at home against third-seeded Forest Hills at 7 p.m.