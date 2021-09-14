Beavers roll past Tide
DuBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team continued its perfect season on Tuesday with a lopsided 184-234 victory against Curwensville at the DuBois Country Club.
Beaver Brock Smith took home medalist honors with a 43, while teammates Tyson Kennis (45) and Cody Jaconski (46) also shot in the 40s. Landon Gustafson finished off the DuBois scoring with a 50.
As for Curwensville, the Golden Tide were led by Landon Bailor’s 54. Also scoring were Kaceton Ciamacco (58), Grant Swanson (60) and Evan Losey (62).
DuBois, now 8-0, plays at Curwensville on Thursday.
DuBois—184
Cody Jaconski 46, Brock Smith 43, Tyson Kennis 45, Landon Gustafson 50. Others: Chooch Husted 52, John Miller 59.
Curwensville—234
Landon Bailor 54, Kaceton Ciamacco 58, Evan Losey 62, Grant Swanson 60. Others: Zack Peters 65, Davis Fleming 64.
ECC sweeps Brockway
BROCKWAY — The Brockway volleyball team swept host Brockway, 25-8, 25-15, 25-9, Tuesday night.
Tori Newton led the way for ECC with 11 kills and seven aces at the line. Maddie Bierley and Madison Marzullo chipped in with 5 kills each, while Abby Hasselman had a great night in the back row.
“The girls did a great job working as a team tonight,” said ECC coach Tricia Bauer. “Our communication is getting better each game which is leading to better passers.”
Elk County won the junior varsity match, 25-4, 25-11.
Both teams are back in action Thurday night. Elk County hosts Johnsonburg, while Brockway travels to Bradford.
Elker golfers top Rovers
BROCKWAY — The Ridgway boys golf team had three players shoot in the 40s en route to a 186-206 victory against Brockway Tuesday at the Brockway Golf Course.
Rover Dylan Coder captured medalist honors with a 41, but he was the lone Brockway golfer to break 50. Teammate Chad Young had a 54, while Weston Pisarchick was right behind him with a 55. Jacob Newcamp rounded out the Rovers’ scoring with a 56.
Collin Porter (43) and Kole Asti (44) helped power the Elkers’ victory, with teammate Caden Smiley also shooting in the 40s with a 49. Aiden Zimmerman (50) closed out the Elkers’ scoring.
Brockway is set host its own tournament today at Scottish Heights.
Ridgway—186
Kole Asti 44, Collin Porter 43, Aiden Zimmerman 50, Caden Smiley 49. Others: Logan Jordan 51, Evan Gustafson 55, Alec DeVallance 59, Eric Gustafson 52.
Brockway—206
Dylan Coder 41, Weston Pisarchick 55, Chad Young 54, Jacob Newcamp 56. Others: Daniel Shugarts 60, Troy Johnson 57, Parker Pisarchick 59, Kaden Coulter 58.
Pirates beat Reds, 6-5
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wade Miley surrendered six runs on 10 hits and the Cincinnati Reds lost for the sixth time in eight games, 6-5 to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.
Miley (12-6) gave up three runs in the first and three more in the fifth before being pulled with one out. The six runs (five earned) allowed were Miley’s most since the Rockies scored eight off of him May 14.
The Reds entered the day half a game ahead of the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild card in the National League.
Pirates starter Dillon Peters (1-2) went five shutout innings, surrendering five hits with five strikeouts to help Pittsburgh to its fifth win in seven games following a six-game losing streak. He was 0-3 in six major league starts since last winning with the Angels on Sept. 24, 2019.