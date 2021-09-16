Rovers blank Chucks
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Brockway boys soccer team beat Punxsutawney by an 8-0 final Thursday.
Jared Marchioni and Noah Adams had two goals each. Other goal scorers included Marcus Bennett, Dylen Coder, Johnny Knox and Jimmy Fremer.
Evan Botright and Dylan Bash had two assist. Also getting assists were Bennett, Eric Young, Nolan Swanson and Dylan Antonuccio.
Garret Park also had a clean sheet for the day.
Brockway hosts Keystone on Tuesday.
ECC spikes Johnsonburg
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls volleyball team picked up a win over visiting Johnsonburg in four sets Thursday evening, 25-21, 18-25, 25-18, 25-17.
“The girls really showed their grit tonight and the win came with an all around team effort,” ECC coach Tricia Bauer said. “We had some outstanding defensive plays that allowed us to stay a little ahead of Johnsonburg. We also had to make some adjustments to our line up tonight because we were missing our libero Abby Hasselman, but Lucy Klawuhn stepped up and did a good job in the back row for us.”
Tori Newton led the way with 15 kills, Gabby Weisner had 10 kills and Madison Marzullo had seven kills.
“Our setters did a good job of spreading the sets around,” Bauer said. “Moira Stanisch had 24 assists and four aces.”
The Lady Crusaders are back in action Saturday as they take part in the Clarion Tournament.
St. Marys netters top DuBois
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutch girls tennis team beat DuBois 7-0 Thursday, sweeping all singles and doubles matches.
At the No. 1 singles, Davan Lion won over Grace Askey 6-0, 6-1. Emma Gavazzi defeated Cassie Lanzoni, 6-1, 7-5 at the No. 2 matchup.
The remaining singles saw Mya Klaiber beat Jessica Hnat 6-1, 6-1 and Rachel Fleming beating Laken Lashinsky 6-1, 6-2.
In doubles, Klaiber and Maddy Wittman beat Bri Quairiere and Jade Suhan 8-0 in the No. 1 match. The No. 2 match saw Caitlyn Blessel and June Chen picking up the win over Liz Coleman and Lauren Kennedy 8-0.
The third and final doubles contest saw Andrea Adamski and Emily Ritter beat Maddy Brantley and Kara Miller 8-6.
Both teams are back in action Monday as St. Marys travels to Altoona while DuBois hosts Clearfield.
ST. MARYS 7,
DuBOIS 0
Singles
1. Davan Lion (SM) def. Grace Askey, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Emma Gavazzi (SM) def. Cassie Lanzoni, 6-1, 7-5.
3. Mya Klaiber (SM) def. Jessica Hnat, 6-1, 6-1.
4. Rachel Fleming (SM) def. Laken Lashinsky, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Klaiber/Maddy Wittman (SM) def. Bri Quairiere/Jade Suhan, 8-0.
2. Caitlyn Blessel/June Chen (SM) def. Liz Coleman/Lauren Kennedy, 8-0.
3. Andrea Adamski/Emily Ritter (SM) def. Maddy Brantley/Kara Miller, 8-6.
Bradford beats Brockway
BRADFORD — The Brockway girls volleyball team fell to Bradford Thursday night, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22.
Lady Rover Kalina Powell had nine digs and three aces. Lauren Rendos had eight kills, while Ciara Morelli had eight assists and three aces.
Brockway is back in action Saturday at their own Brockway Tournament.
Raiders fall at ECC
KERSEY — After tying things up at 1-1 with 15 minutes left in regulation, the visiting Brookville Raiders soccer team gave up three goals to host Elk County Catholic in a 4-1 loss Thursday night.
Brad Fiscus tied the game off an assist from Steven Plyler, but it was all Crusaders from there.
Brookville (1-5) was scheduled to play at home Saturday against Forest Area, but that game was postponed to Oct. 2 due to COVID-19 concerns at North Clarion which is part of the co-operative with Forest.
Also, the Lady Raiders soccer team’s game at Elk County Catholic was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with the Lady Raiders, who are scheduled to host Punxsutawney next Tuesday.