Raiders start 5-0
GREENVILLE — Starting the season out on a strong note, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team notched a 5-0 record at Saturday’s Sheetz Kickoff Classic held at Greenville High School.
The Raiders beat the hosts 48-21, Sharpsville 42-25, Brashear 72-0, Youngsville 66-6 and Saegertown 50-15.
The Raiders continue their schedule Tuesday at home against Brockway.
Overall, the Raiders were 42-10 on the mat with 26 points. They didn’t field a 107-pounder, leading to three forfeit losses in the five matches — two teams also didn’t have a wrestler at that weight for a no match — and the Raiders picked up eight forfeit wins overall.
Three Raiders went unbeaten with 5-0 records as Jared Popson ran the table at 121 with five pins. Cole Householder, at 133 and 139, was 5-0 with four pins. Senior Jackson Zimmerman, who wrestled four of five bouts at 215 with the other at heavyweight, went 5-0 with four pins and a forfeit win. Kolton Griffin finished 5-0 with three pins at 172.
Owen Fleming (127-133), Burke Fleming (152), Coyha Brown (160) and Gabe Hannah (189-215) were all 4-1. Hannah had four pins while Fleming and Griffin each finished with three falls. Tony Ceriani (139-145), Brecken Cieleski (145) and Danny Drake (heavyweight) each went 3-1.
In the initial state rankings published by papowerwrestling.com, the Raiders have Popson ranked No. 19 at 121, Householder No. 7 at 127, Cieleski No. 25 at 152 and Zimmerman No. 12 at 215.
DCC falls to Neshannock
KARNS CITY — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team fell to the defending PIAA Class 2A state champions Neshannock, 61-21, in the finals of the Karns City Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday.
Neshannock jumped out to a 14-4 first quarter lead before taking a 36-16 lead into the half, as the Lady Cardinals were able to score just five points in the second half.
Hope Jacob led DCC with eight points while Kayley Risser and Marina Hanes had five points each.
DuBois Central Catholic (1-1) will be back in action on Thursday as they visit DuBois.
NESHANNOCK 61,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 21
Score by Quarters
Neshannock 14 21 13 13 — 61
DCC 4 12 1 4 — 21
Neshannock—61
Camdyn Cole 5 0-0 13, Aarlyn Nogay 5 2-2 14, Avi DeLillo 1 0-0 2, Megan Pellerino 5 2-2 14, Mara Haggerly 4 3-4 12, Jaiden Nogay 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Fries 0 0-0 0, Nina Medvre 0 0-0 0, Ali Giordano 0 0-0 0, Gabby Quinn 1 0-0 2, Payton Newman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 7-8 61.
DuBois Central Catholic—21
Faith Jacob 0 0-0 0, Kayley Risser 2 0-2 5, Jessy Frank 0 0-0 0, Marina Hanes 1 2-2 5, Hope Jacob 4 0-1 8, Emma Elensky 0 1-2 1, Lexi Berta 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Rose Whipple 0 0-1 0, Julia Sebring 1 0-0 2, Lauren Jenkins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 3-8 21.
Three-pointers: Neshannock 8 (Cole 3, A. Nogay 2, Pellerino 2, Haggerly), DCC 2 (Risser, Hanes).
DCS hoops split games
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School’s boys and girls basketball teams opened up its seasons on Friday against Calvary Christian Academy with the girls taking a 23-17 win and the boys falling, 44-34.
Ella Shenkle led the Lady Eagles with 10 points while Grace Deitch had five.
For the boys, Isaac Smith led the Eagles with 15 points while Caden Delarme had 12.
Junior varsity played a game of one half each, with the girls falling, 17-2, and the boys falling, 22-3.
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Great Commission Schools in Altoona.