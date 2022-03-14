Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Out of the three leagues that represent this edition of area bowling results, one lone bowler made the honor roll.
That honor went to Rick Pearce. Taking part in the Gold League, Pearce rolled a single game high of 275.
Smith wins The Players
PONTE VEDRA BEACH , Fla. — Cameron Smith hails from Australia but calls Jacksonville home.
A flight of more than 18 hours from his native Brisbane limits visits with his family to twice a year in the best of times. The pandemic put even more time and distance between the Smiths.
But the 2022 Players Championship winner rose to the occasion Monday to deliver the PGA Tour’s ultimate prize during a long-awaited reunion with his “mum” Sharon and sister Melanie nearly 2½ years in the making.
A one-shot victory over India’s Anirban Lahiri at 13-under 275 left Smith fighting back tears. The 28-year-old’s emotions had little to do with golf.
In fact, Smith essentially took a week off before earning a career-changing win.
Prevailing on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass gave the victory added significance.
Smith lives four miles down the road and is a regular on the back of the practice range. Rarely does he tee it up to gain a true feel for the course or plot a strategy, given how much conditions change during tournament week.
Smith tamed designer Pete Dye’s layout Monday for a 6-under 66.
The roller-coaster round included 10 birdies, highlighted by two stretches of four straight, a mid-round hiccup featuring three consecutive bogeys.